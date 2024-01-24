INDIA alliance : મમતા બેનર્જીના "એકલા ચાલો" ના નિર્ણય બાદ કોંગ્રેસ મહાસચિવનું મોટું નિવેદન

પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ : પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના સીએમ મમતા બેનર્જીએ આજે જાહેરાત કરી કે તેમની પાર્ટી 2024 લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં કોઈની સાથે ગઠબંધન નહીં કરે. આ અંગે કોંગ્રેસે કહ્યું કે, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના મુખ્યપ્રધાન અને તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસના અધ્યક્ષ મમતા બેનર્જી વિના કોઈપણ વિપક્ષી ગઠબંધન ઈન્ડિયન નેશનલ ડેવલપમેન્ટ ઈન્ક્લુઝિવ એલાયન્સના (INDIA) અસ્તિત્વની કલ્પના કરી શકાય નહીં.
કોંગ્રેસ પાર્ટીની ભારત જોડો ન્યાય યાત્રા દરમિયાન કોંગ્રેસના મહાસચિવ જયરામ રમેશે આસામના ઉત્તી સલમારામાં મીડિયાને જણાવ્યું હતું કે, મમતા બેનર્જીની પાર્ટી તૃણમૂલ કોંગ્રેસ વિપક્ષી ગઠબંધનનો મહત્વપૂર્ણ સ્તંભ છે. મમતાજી વિના INDIA ગઠબંધનની કોઈ કલ્પના પણ કરી શકે નહીં. INDIA ગઠબંધન પશ્ચિમ બંગાળમાં લોકસભાની ચૂંટણી લડશે અને તમામ ભાગીદારો જોડાશે.
મમતા બેનર્જીએ કહ્યું છે કે, લોકસભા ચૂંટણીમાં ભાજપને હરાવવું એ આપણા બધાની મુખ્ય જવાબદારી છે. મમતા બેનર્જીએ બુધવારે જાહેરાત કરી હતી કે તેમની પાર્ટીએ આગામી લોકસભા ચૂંટણી એકલા હાથે લડવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે.
સીટ વહેંચણીને લઈને કોંગ્રેસ અને ટીએમસી વચ્ચે ચાલી રહેલા સંઘર્ષ વચ્ચે મમતા બેનર્જીએ કહ્યું કે, મેં કોંગ્રેસને સીટ વહેંચણીનો પ્રસ્તાવ આપ્યો હતો, પરંતુ તેઓએ શરૂઆતમાં જ પ્રસ્તાવ ફગાવી દીધો હતો. અમારી પાર્ટીએ હવે બંગાળમાં એકલા હાથે ચૂંટણી લડવાનો નિર્ણય કર્યો છે. પશ્ચિમ બંગાળના સીએમ મમતા બેનર્જીએ એમ પણ કહ્યું હતું કે તેમણે રાજ્યમાં સીટોની વહેંચણી પર કોંગ્રેસમાં કોઈની સાથે વાત કરી નથી.