Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: ન્યાય યાત્રા દરમિયાન હિંસાના મામલામાં રાહુલ અને અન્ય કોંગ્રેસી નેતાઓ સામે FIR દાખલ કરવામાં આવી: હિમંતા

ગુવાહાટી: આસામ પોલીસે મંગળવારે પૂર્વ કોંગ્રેસ અધ્યક્ષ રાહુલ ગાંધી અને અન્ય પક્ષના નેતાઓ સામે હિંસામાં સંડોવણી બદલ સુઓ મોટુ એફઆઈઆર નોંધી છે. આસામના મુખ્યમંત્રી હિમંતા વિશ્વ શર્માએ આ જાણકારી આપી. રાહુલ ગાંધીની આગેવાનીમાં 'ભારત જોડો ન્યાય યાત્રા' હાલમાં આસામમાં છે. હિંસાની કથિત ઘટનાઓ ત્યારે બની જ્યારે પક્ષના સમર્થકો અને નેતાઓએ બેરિકેડ તોડી નાખ્યા અને ગુવાહાટીમાં પ્રવેશવાનો પ્રયાસ કરતી વખતે પોલીસકર્મીઓ સાથે ઘર્ષણ થયું. ગુવાહાટી પોલીસ કમિશ્નર દિગંત બોરાએ જણાવ્યું કે અથડામણમાં ચાર પોલીસકર્મી ઘાયલ થયા છે.
-
With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section…— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section…— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024
With reference to wanton acts of violence, provocation , damage to public property and assault on police personnel today by Cong members , a FIR has been registered against Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal , Kanhaiya Kumar and other individuals under section…— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024
મુખ્યમંત્રીએ સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ 'X' પર લખ્યું કે ભારતીય દંડ સંહિતાની કલમ 120 (B) 143/143 આજે રાહુલ ગાંધી, કેસી વેણુગોપાલ, કન્હૈયા કુમાર અને અન્ય વ્યક્તિઓ વિરુદ્ધ અનિયંત્રિત હિંસા, ઉશ્કેરણી, જાહેર સંપત્તિને નુકસાન અને કોંગ્રેસના સભ્યો દ્વારા પોલીસકર્મીઓ પર હુમલાના સંબંધમાં નોંધવામાં આવી છે. કલમ 147/188/283/353/332/333/427, PDPP (પ્રિવેન્શન ઓફ ડેમેજ ટુ પબ્લિક પ્રોપર્ટી) અધિનિયમની કલમ 3 સાથે વાંચવા હેઠળ કેસ નોંધવામાં આવ્યો છે.
-
Siddaramaiah avare,— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
50,000?
Throughout the 500+ km journey not even 2,000 people came to see him at one place . Please look at the video you have posted and count the number of people.
Assam is with Ram and not with Ravana. https://t.co/X6H81eGc3P
">
Siddaramaiah avare,— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024
50,000?
Throughout the 500+ km journey not even 2,000 people came to see him at one place . Please look at the video you have posted and count the number of people.
Assam is with Ram and not with Ravana. https://t.co/X6H81eGc3P
Siddaramaiah avare,— Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) January 23, 2024
50,000?
Throughout the 500+ km journey not even 2,000 people came to see him at one place . Please look at the video you have posted and count the number of people.
Assam is with Ram and not with Ravana. https://t.co/X6H81eGc3P
સીએમ શર્માએ રાજ્યના પોલીસ મહાનિર્દેશકને બેરિકેડ તોડવા માટે ભીડને ઉશ્કેરવા બદલ રાહુલ ગાંધી સામે કેસ નોંધવાનો નિર્દેશ આપ્યો હતો. જે કલમો હેઠળ કેસ નોંધવામાં આવ્યો છે તેમાં ગુનાહિત ષડયંત્ર, ગેરકાયદેસર એસેમ્બલી, હુલ્લડ, હુમલો અથવા લોકસેવકને તેની ફરજ નિભાવવાથી રોકવા માટે ફોજદારી બળનો ઉપયોગ કરવો, જાહેર સંપત્તિને નુકસાન પહોંચાડવું અને અન્ય ગુનાઓ સાથે સંબંધિત છે.
-
Sir, Action is being taken per law. Unruliness and violation of ASL decision, including attempt to change route through force is also being taken up with appropriate agencies. Warm regards. https://t.co/nnayHO25Gl— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 23, 2024 " class="align-text-top noRightClick twitterSection" data="
">
Sir, Action is being taken per law. Unruliness and violation of ASL decision, including attempt to change route through force is also being taken up with appropriate agencies. Warm regards. https://t.co/nnayHO25Gl— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 23, 2024
Sir, Action is being taken per law. Unruliness and violation of ASL decision, including attempt to change route through force is also being taken up with appropriate agencies. Warm regards. https://t.co/nnayHO25Gl— GP Singh (@gpsinghips) January 23, 2024
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું કે શર્મા દ્વારા તેમની સામે કેસ નોંધવાનો આદેશ એ વાતનો પુરાવો છે કે મુખ્યમંત્રીના દિલમાં ડર છે. ગાંધીએ અહીં એક સભામાં કહ્યું કે હવે તેઓ મારી સામે કેસ નોંધીને ઉપર-નીચે કૂદી રહ્યા છે. આ બાબત તેમના હૃદયમાં રહેલા ડરને દર્શાવે છે. તેઓ ડરી ગયા છે કારણ કે આસામના લોકો તેમની સામે વાવાઝોડાની જેમ ઉભા છે.