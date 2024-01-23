Assam Chief Minister: આસામના મુખ્ય પ્રધાને રાહુલ ગાંધી પર કેસ કરવાના ઓર્ડર આપ્યા

ગૌહાટીઃ આસામના મુખ્ય પ્રધાન હિમંત બિસ્વા સરમાએ મંગળવારે ટોળાને ઉકસાવવા અને અવરોધોને તોડવા બદલ રાજ્ય પોલીસ મહાનિદેશક જી પી સિંહને રાહુલ ગાંધી વિરુદ્ધ કેસ કરવાના આદેશ આપ્યા છે.
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "There is an idea of Nyay behind this Nyay Yatra. Congress party will bring forward its 5 pillars of justice in the next one month which give the country power..." pic.twitter.com/w4YdIgcnWX— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
">
#WATCH | Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "There is an idea of Nyay behind this Nyay Yatra. Congress party will bring forward its 5 pillars of justice in the next one month which give the country power..." pic.twitter.com/w4YdIgcnWX— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
યુવા કૉંગ્રેસના રાજ્ય અધ્યક્ષ શ્રીનિવાસ બી.વી.ની એક પોસ્ટના જવાબમાં મુખ્ય પ્રધાને સોશિયલ મીડિયા પ્લેટફોર્મ એક્સ પર લખ્યું કે, મેં આસામ પોલીસ મહાનિદેશકને ભીડને ઉકસાવવા માટે તમારા નેતા રાહુલ ગાંધી વિરુદ્ધ કેસ કરવાનો આદેશ કર્યો છે. સરમાએ કહ્યું કે, જે વીડિયોને શ્રીનિવાસે પોતાના એકાઉન્ટ પર પોસ્ટ કર્યો છે તેનો પુરાવા તરીકે ઉપયોગ કરવામાં આવશે.
મુખ્ય પ્રધાને કહ્યું કે, આ આસામની સંસ્કૃતિનો ભાગ નથી. અમારુ રાજ્ય શાંતિપૂર્ણ રાજ્ય છે. આ રીતના નક્સલવાદી કૃત્યો અમારી સંસ્કૃતિથી બિલકુલ વિપરીત છે. સરમાએ કહ્યું કે, તમારા બિનજવાબદારી પૂર્વક વર્તન અને દિશા નિર્દેશોના ઉલ્લંઘનના કારણે હવે ગૌહાટીના માર્ગો પર ભારે જામ થઈ ગયો છે.
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move to the state people tell me- that massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling &… pic.twitter.com/is6zMEQge5— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
">
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "The chief minister of the state is one of the most corrupt chief ministers in the country. Whenever I move to the state people tell me- that massive unemployment, massive corruption, massive price rise, farmers are struggling &… pic.twitter.com/is6zMEQge5— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ શહેરની બહારના વિસ્તારોમાં કૉંગ્રેસ સમર્થકોને સંબોધિત કરતી વખતે કહ્યું કે, અમે અવરોધક તોડ્યા છે કોઈ કાયદા તોડ્યા નથી.
આખી યાત્રાને શહેરમાં પ્રવેશવાથી રોકવા માટે બે સ્થળો પર અવરોધકો લગાડ્યા હતા. પોલીસે કૉંગ્રેસ કાર્યકર્તાઓને રોકવા માટે બળપ્રયોગ પણ કર્યો હતો. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ ગૌહાટીમાં પ્રવેશ્યા ત્યારે તેમનું ભવ્ય સ્વાગત કરવામાં આવ્યું હતું. કૉંગ્રેસ નેતાએ રસ્તામાં યુનિવર્સિટીના કેટલાક વિદ્યાર્થીઓને સંબોધન કર્યુ હતું.
તેમણે કહ્યું કે, ભારતીય જનતા પાર્ટીના અધ્યક્ષ જે.પી. નડ્ડાએ પણ આ જ માર્ગે યાત્રા કરી હતી પરંતુ રાહુલ ગાંધીને શા માટે પરવાનગી આપવામાં નથી આવી.
રાહુલે પોતાના સમર્થકો અને કાર્યકર્તાઓને બબ્બર શેર તરીકે ગણાવ્યા હતા. તમારે એ નથી વિચારવાનું કે આપણે નબળા છીએ, આપણે અવરોધ તોડ્યા છે. વિરોધીઓએ મારો યુનિવર્સિટી કાર્યક્રમ રદ કરી દીધો છે. જો કે મને વિદ્યાર્થીઓએ યુનિવર્સિટીની બહાર સાંભળ્યો હતો. કૉંગ્રેસ કાર્યકર્તા કોઈનાથી ડરતા નથી. અમે બહુ જલ્દી આસામમાં ભાજપને હરાવીને કૉંગ્રેસની સરકાર બનાવીશું. તેમણે યોગ્ય કાર્યવાહી બદલ પોલીસની પણ પ્રશંસા કરી.
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
">
#WATCH | Assam: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi says, "Whatever the Assam CM is doing against the Yatra, it benefits the Yatra. The publicity that we might have not got, by doing this the Assam CM & Union Home Minister Amit Shah are helping us. Now, the main issue in Assam is the… pic.twitter.com/k9QCdJHMIt— ANI (@ANI) January 23, 2024
રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું કે, અમે જાણીએ છીએ કે પોલીસ અધિકારીઓએ સારુ કામ કર્યુ છે તેમણે ઓર્ડરનું પાલન કર્યુ છે. હું પોલીસ વિરોધી નથી. અમે એ મુખ્ય પ્રધાન વિરુદ્ધ છીએ જે સૌથી ભ્રષ્ટ છે. અમારી લડાઈ તેમની સાથે છે. રાહુલ ગાંધીએ કહ્યું કે, પોલીસ કર્મચારીઓએ પણ તેમના ભાષણ પર તાલીઓ વગાડતા હતા. જો કે તેમને એવું ન કરવું જોઈએ.
કૉંગ્રેસના રાજ્ય સંગઠનના પ્રભારી જિતેન્દ્ર સિંહે કહ્યું કે, અવરોધકો તોડીને અમે જીત મેળવી છે. ત્યારબાદ રાહુલ ગાંધી રિંગ રોડ પર આગળ વધ્યા.
સોમવારે મેઘાલયમાં પ્રવેશ કર્યા બાદ આ વિસ્તારમાં યાત્રા તેના અંતિમ તબક્કામાં હતી. હવે આસામના સૌથી મોટા શહેર ગૌહાટીમાં બહારી વિસ્તારમાંથી યાત્રા નીકળશે. આસામમાં ગુરુવાર સુધી યાત્રાનું આયોજન કરવામાં આવ્યું છે.