Hyderabad: The International Day of Sign Languages is observed annually on September 23 worldwide to support and protect the linguistic identity and cultural diversity of all deaf people and other sign language users.

Origin- The World Federation of the Deaf, representing 135 countries, proposed the celebration of this day, which was unanimously approved by the UN General Assembly on December 19, 2017.

Theme- The theme for the 2023 International Day of Sign Languages is "A World Where Deaf People Everywhere Can Sign Anywhere!". Deaf communities, governments and Civil Society Organisations continue their collective efforts - hand in hand - to foster, promote and recognise national sign languages as part of their countries’ vibrant and diverse linguistic landscapes.

History- Founded on September 23, 1951, the World Federation of the Deaf chose this day to celebrate International Sign Language Day, first observed on September 23, 2018.

According to the World Report On Hearing by WHO in 2021, a staggering 1.5 billion individuals worldwide suffer from hearing loss, with 430 million experiencing moderate to high levels. Notably, about 80 per cent of individuals with hearing loss reside in developing countries.

According to the World Health Organisation, 63 lakhs (6.3 million) people are victims of hearing loss (deafness). This is 6.3 per cent of the Indian population.

Efforts in India include the establishment of the Indian Sign Language Research and Training Centre (ISLRTC), which aims at addressing the shortage of interpreters and provide training.

Preservation and recognition- Sign languages play a vital role in facilitating communication for those with hearing loss, with over 300 distinct sign languages utilised globally. It is crucial to support and develop sign languages to enhance accessibility and ensure the linguistic identity of the hearing impaired.

International commitment- The Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities emphasises the importance of sign language, urging nations to provide learning facilities and promote the linguistic identity of the deaf community.