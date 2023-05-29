UNIFORM CIVIL CODE DRAFT WILL BE READY BY JUNE 30 SAYS UTTARAKHAND CM DHAMI

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The preparation of the draft Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Uttarakhand is on the verge of completion. The draft UCC will be finalised by June 30. The five-member Expert Committee constituted for finalising the draft of the Uniform Civil Code has fast-tracked the process. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also said that the draft will be ready by June 30.

The panel preparing the draft took suggestions from political parties, individuals, institutions and other stakeholders. The BJP-led Dhami government in the state had announced the implementation of UCC in the state if the party was voted to power. The decision to set up the committee for preparing the draft was taken during the first Cabinet meeting held on March 23, 2022. A five-member committee was formed on May 27, 2022, under the chairmanship of retired judge Ranjana Desai.

For the last one year, the draft was completed by almost 90 per cent. It was in the final stage. It was expected that by June 30, 2023, the committee will hand over the draft to the government. On the other hand, several political parties, including Congress, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and others, were opposing the Uttarakhand government's move. People belonging to a particular community were also against the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in the state.

The Expert Committee had taken suggestions from more than 2.5 lakh people. Besides, suggestions were sought from the government, non-governmental organisations, institutions and stakeholders also. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "It was our government's resolve to implement the Uniform Civil Code in the state. That's why a committee of experts was set up. The committee has almost prepared the draft and it will be handed over to the government by June 30."