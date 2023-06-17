UP MINOR BOY SAYS HES REINCARNATION OF MATERNAL GRANDFATHER CALLS GRANDMOTHER HIS WIFE IN MAINPURI

Mainpuri: In a strange incident, an eight-year-old boy in Mainpuri district has called himself to be reincarnation of his maternal grandfather, who died days before his birth due to a snake bite, local sources. Aryan is calling his grandmother his wife and mother as his daughter. Besides, Aryan claimed that both maternal uncles are actually his sons of his previous birth.

The claim has created a stir in the village with people thronging thronging the house of the boy in hordes to have a glimpse of the boy. It is learnt that on Jan. 9, 2015, one Manoj Mishra of Ratanpur was irrigating his field. While irrigating the crop, Manoj was bitten by a poisonous snake. He was admitted to the hospital where he died during treatment.

At the time of the snake bite death case, Manoj's daughter Ranjana was pregnant. She gave birth to a child 20 days after Manoj's death. This child was named Aryan. Sources said that when Aryan turned four years old, he started talking about Ratanpur village. Family sources said that he insisted on visiting the house which he finally visited on June 15.

At his grandmother's house, Aryan while touching grandmother's feet, he said that “you are my wife, not grandmother”-. Aryan started calling himself Manoj Mishra. It is said that Aryan told his mother Ranjana that she was his daughter and not his mother. Besides, Aryan further claimed that both his maternal uncles Ajay and Anuj as his sons.

Seeing both the maternal uncles, Aryan started crying bitterly. Aryan claimed that in his “previous birth” he had gone to water the field, when a poisonous snake had bitten him due to which he had died. Aryan said that he had deposited money in the bank account. Soon after the development came to light, a large number of people reached the Aryan's maternal home.