BJP MLA FOUND GUILTY OF RAPING MINOR GIRL 9 YEARS AGO VERDICT ON DEC 15

Sonbhadra: The Additional Sessions Judge of MP/MLA court on Tuesday found BJP MLA Ram Dular Gaur guilty of raping a minor girl nine years ago in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra. After today's hearing, Gaur was taken into custody and sent to jail. The court will announce its verdict on December 15.

The incident dates back to 2014. A teenage girl's family lodged a rape complaint against Gaur, who was then the party president. The hearing of the case is underway in the MP/MLA court. During the hearing, Additional Sessions Judge Ehsanullah Khan found Gaur guilty of rape and sent him to jail.

Government advocate Vikas Shakya said that based on the complaint by the girl's family, a case was registered against the MLA in Duddhi police station. After Gaur won the elections from Duddhi Assembly constituency in 2022, the case is underway in the MP/MLA court. Shakya further said that the court has found Gaur guilty and the punishment will be pronounced on December 15, he added.

The victim's family members, who were also present during the hearing, have expressed their satisfaction at the proceedings. A relative of the victim said they are feeling extremely satisfied now that the MLA has been convicted. He said that he has complete faith in the judicial system and is hopeful that the MLA will be sentenced to at least 20 years' rigorous imprisonment.