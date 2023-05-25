Hyderabad: A Muslim pregnant woman suffered a miscarriage after she was allegedly beaten by a mob led by two BJP leaders in the Narsapur area of Medak district of Telangana earlier this month, Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT), a local Muslim body claimed on Thursday. Amjed Ullah Khan, Spokesman MBT has demanded a judicial inquiry into the “mob lynching style attack” and action against the accused.

According to Khan, the incident took place on May 7 when a small fight between a hotel owner Khaja Moinuddin and a gas delivery boy Lingam was “given a communal turn” by Murli Yadav, Chairman Narsapur Municipality and Rajender, Councillor- both affiliated to BJP.

According to Khan, on the fateful day, Moinuddin owner of Kalyani Biryani Hotel at Narsapur Crossing Road in Medak District had ordered a gas cylinder. During the delivery, there was a small fight between them. Khan said around four hours after the fight, Rajender along with Buchesh Yaday, Mallesh Goud, Prabhu Swamy, Kiran Swamy and 50 others went to Khaja Moinuddin hotel and forcibly dragged him outside while chanting "Jai Shree Ram" and assaulted him.

When his mother and pregnant sister tried to save him, the mob attacked both of them due to which Moinuddin's pregnant sister received internal injuries resulting in the death of her baby, MBT spokesman Khan alleged.

Khan further alleged that instead of arresting the accused BJP leaders, local police arrested Khaja Moinuddin but the whereabouts of his aged mother and pregnant sister are not known till now while their hotel is locked. Khan said that Narsapur Police is tight-lipped over the incident saying there is no complaint on behalf of the Khaja Moinuddin family.

Khan demanded an inquiry by a sitting High Court Judge into the matter and demanded the suspension of Superintendent of Police Medak for not arresting the accused. Khan further accused the SP of being responsible for Mohammed Khadeer Khan's “custodial death” case last month. The MBT spokesman said that CM KCR is “losing grip on administration” adding that the Police Department has been “totally inclined towards communal elements”.

Khan also addressed a presser over the issue demanding action against the “mob lynching style incident”.

Also read: MP: 10 booked in Indore for distributing 'objectionable' pamphlets against RSS and Bajrang Dal