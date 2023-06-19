Jaipur: Popular IAS officer and Jaisalmer district collector Tina Dabi is again in social media, not for her but for her IAS sister Riya Dabi who has recently got married. Riya, an Indian Administrative Services (IAS) officer of the 2021 batch, recently tied the knot with Maharashtra cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officer Manish Kumar. The Ministry of Home Affairs has made an official announcement regarding the marriage and the subsequent transfer of IPS Manish Kumar from Maharashtra to the Rajasthan cadre.

The news of Riya Dabi's marriage quickly spread like wildfire on social media platforms. The Ministry of Home Affairs issued a notification explaining that Manish Kumar's transfer was prompted by his engagement to Riya Dabi, an IAS officer of the Rajasthan cadre. The notification unveiled the details of the change in cadre and served as a public confirmation of their marriage. As soon as the news broke, warm wishes and congratulations poured in for the newlyweds on social media, accompanied by a photograph of the happy couple.

It is worth noting that both Riya Dabi and Manish Kumar belong to the UPSC 2021 batch. They started off as friends and gradually their friendship blossomed into love. The couple exchanged vows in a court marriage held in April this year, with the blessings and approval of their families. Following the marriage, Manish Kumar submitted a request for a cadre change based on his marital union, which was subsequently granted by the Union Ministry of Home Affairs. On June 16, the ministry issued the official notification announcing the change in Manish Kumar's cadre.

Riya Dabi, the younger sibling of Tina Dabi, gained recognition as an IAS officer of the 2021 batch and is presently posted in Alwar. Both the Dabi sisters have an active presence on social media platforms, connecting with their followers and sharing snippets of their personal and professional lives. In fact, Riya Dabi had previously delighted her online audience by sharing the first photo of Tina Dabi's second marriage on her social media account.

Tina Dabi, who secured the top rank in the Civil Services Examination in 2015, initially tied the knot with the second-place candidate, Athar Aamir Khan, in 2018. However, their marriage was short-lived, and they decided to part ways through mutual consent, finalizing their divorce in the family court of Jaipur in 2020. Subsequently, Athar Aamir Khan sought a cadre change and relocated to Jammu and Kashmir, where he found love once again and got married. Meanwhile, Tina Dabi entered into her second marriage with senior IAS officer Pradeep Gawande from Rajasthan.