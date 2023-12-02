Jaipur (Rajasthan): An Indian Air Force (IAF) plane collided with a light pole at the Jaipur International Airport here on Saturday. However, sources said that a major accident was averted due to the presence of mind shown by the pilot.

The incident occurred on the runway number 39 at the airport when the aircraft was being placed in the parking apron. "A part of the aircraft hit a high mask light pole, due to which it lost its balance," added sources from the Airports Authority of India.

However, there was no loss of life in the incident, which took place on Saturday afternoon. After getting information about the incident, officials of the Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials reached the spot.

Sources said that repairing the high-mask light police and the aircraft had begun. An official statement either from the IAF or the Airports Authority of India (AAI) is awaited in this matter. Around 10 days ago, there was an incident of a bird hit with a plane at the Jaipur airport. The incident took place while an aircraft was taking off.