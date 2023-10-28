Chandigarh (Punjab) : In a major breakthrough for security forces in Punjab, the Punjab Police along with CIA staff in Mohali district of the state have succeeded in arresting four alleged operatives of the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) plotting to carry out targeted killings and cross-border drug smuggling, a top police official said on Saturday.

Police also said that it recovered six pistols and 275 live cartridges from the possession of the arrested accused. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Director General of Police Punjab, Gaurav Yadav wrote, “In a major breakthrough, SAS Nagar Police has busted a terrorist module and arrested 4 operatives of outfit BKI (Babbar Khalsa International) The BKI module was tasked for targeted killings Drones were used to smuggle weapons from Pakistan”.

In another post on X, the DGP Punjab said that the module was backed by Pakistan-based terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda who it said was providing logistical support to the alleged Babar Khalsa operatives with the help of Pakistani Intelligence agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

According to Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav, the joint team of the Punjab Police and the CIA Mohali has recovered six pistols and 275 live cartridges from the possession of the alleged arrested Babar Khalsa operatives. “Punjab Police is committed to maintain peace and harmony in the state as per the vision of CM Bhagwant Mann,” the Punjab DGP wrote in a statement.