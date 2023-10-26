Chandigarh: The auction of the model of Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar on the PM mementos website has courted a controversy with the Shiromani Akali Dal terming the auction as “grossly disrespectful” which the SAD said will “hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community”. The model of the Golden Temple in Amritsar is among the many items being auctioned on the PM mementos website.

The auction which began on Gandhi Jayanti on Oct 2, will end on Oct 31. Besides the Golden Temple, many other items including the model of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, souvenir from Jerusalem and Kamdhenu have been put on auction on the PM Mementos website. While the government has been touting the auction to bring dividends to the exchequer, in Punjab, the auction of the Golden Temple seems to be courting a controversy.

The Shiromani Akali Dal has taken exception to the auction saying it would “hurt religious sentiments”. In a statement posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, Shiromani Akali Dal President and Member of Parliament, Sukhbir Singh Badal wrote, “I am deeply saddened to know that the government is going to auction the sacred model of the Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib presented by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to the Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi”.

“This model was presented as a sacred symbol of the gift and blessings of the Akal Purakh and the Guru Sahibs and auctioning it would be grossly disrespectful and would hurt the religious sentiments of the Sikh community. My humble request to the Prime Minister to stop this auction immediately. If the government feels unable to handle this sacred and priceless gift, then I request that this sacred symbol be kindly handed back to the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee,” Badal added.

SGPC president too raises objection: Harjinder Singh Dhami, president of Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee, has strongly objected to the auction of Sachkhand Sri Harmandir Sahib model among the PM mementos. Dhami said that the model of Sachkhand Sri Harimandar Sahab should not be auctioned in the auction of honors and gifts received by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“This is not an ordinary gift but a symbol of devotion and respect. I appeal to the Prime Minister not to include the model of Sri Harmandir Sahib in the auction,” he said.

Punjab Congress opposes too: Punjab Congress President Amarinder Singh Raja Waring posted on X, "The auction of the gifts received by PM Modi is being processed. In which the model of Sri Harmandir Sahib ji is also included. You are requested to remove it from the list as it is not an item which can have any limited economic value. It will hurt the sentiments of Sikhs and Punjabis as Sri Harmandir Sahib is supreme for every Punjabi. Spiritual and sacred. I urge the Shiromani Committee to take up this issue immediately. With the PMO. I request you to bring it up."