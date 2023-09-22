Kannur: As many as 23 Kuki students from Manipur, who feared academic loss due to unabated violence in their home state, arrived in Kerala to study at Kannur University.

Kannur University syndicate meeting convened on July 7 had decided to allot special seats for higher studies of Manipur students in the wake of strife between Meitei and Kuki communities since may 3. The first group of students reached Kannur on Wednesday. The decision was taken after considering the application of student organisations in Manipur.

Kannur University vice-chancellor Prof. Gopinath Ravindran said that they have received a list of 70 Manipur students, who expressed their willingness to study at Kannur University. Other batches will arrive in the coming days. The university is also setting up a special committee to determine the equivalence between the course being studied and the course in Kerala and to coordinate the admission process. The committee will be headed by the registrar and university's syndicate members.

Due to the dire situation in Manipur, many students were unable to produce documents of their educational qualifications. Because of that, the university has stated that it will give time to present the certificate till the completion of studies at Kannur University. The VC said that those, who are interested, can come forward to provide financial assistance for the studies of Manipur students.