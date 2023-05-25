Bengaluru: In what was believed to be a freak accident, a 31-year old man died after he fell down from fourth floor allegedly while fleeing from Karnataka Police, on Wednesday evening. While the family of the youth accused the police of forcing him off the fourth floor, the police maintained that the youth was fleeing already when they arrived to summon him for interrogation. Based on the family's representation, a CID probe has been ordered by the state administration.

Police identified the deceased as Mohammad Hussain, (31), a resident of Beguru Road, Bommanahalli. Police said the deceased Hussain was having a running feud with a girl from his neighbourhood. The girl had recently accused him of threatening her with dire consequences. She had also informed her father about the recent threat. Her father in turn approached the police with a formal complaint.

On the receipt of the complaint, a small police party along with the complainant went to Bommanahalli to summon Hussain for interrogation. As the police arrived at Hussain's residence, he fled from his home believing that the police had come to take him away. "He went to the terrace. He was already climbing down from the pipes and other fittings in the building's exterior wall. In the process, he lost balance and fell down to the ground from the fourth floor," police said.

We rushed to save him. He was lying in a pool of blood when we reached him. We rushed him to a hospital in the vicinity where the doctors declared him "brought dead", a police official said. "The youth must have succumbed to the injuries on the spot as he had suffered a lot of blood loss in the mishap," the police said quoting the doctors.

A case of unnatural death was registered by the jurisdictional police station and the investigation of the same has been taken over by the CID wing as directed by the administration. The body was moved to a government hospital for a postmortem examination before being handed over to the family. MLA Satish Reddy visited the house of the bereaved and consoled the family. He also inspected the site where the mishap occurred.