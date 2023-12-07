Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A Jammu and Kashmir Police Inspector, injured in a militant attack succumbed at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi, a day after he was airlifted to the national capital for specialised treatment, sources said. According to the sources, Inspector Masroor Wani succumbed at the AIIMS Delhi on Thursday afternoon.

Inspector Masroor Wani was airlifted to AIIMS New Delhi on Wednesday from Paras Hospital Srinagar in an Air Ambulance. It can be recalled that Inspector Masroor Wani was shot with a pistol from point blank range when he was playing cricket in Eidgah area of Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir on October 29 this year.

The police officer was critically injured in the militant attack after which he was rushed to SKIMS in Soura. Soon after the attack on the police officer, Kashmir Zone Police had termed it a terrorist attack. “Terrorists fired upon and injured Inspector Masroor Ahmad near Eidgah, Srinagar. He was immediately shifted to hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation reveals that a pistol was used in this terror crime. Area cordoned off, case registered,” a police spokesperson had said at the time.

The attack on the inspector was followed by other two attacks on consecutive days. It can be recalled that the very next day, militants had shot dead a migrant labourer identified as Mukesh of UP in Tumchi Nowpora area of south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The attack was followed by another when on Oct 31, militants shot at head constable Gh Mohd Dar at his residence in Wailoo Kralpora in Baramulla district.