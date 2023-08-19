Srinagar: Former J&K Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti on Saturday asked the administration about the action taken against those who allegedly incited hatred and called for Muslim genocide during a recent tiranga rally in Jammu.

"While the LG administration was busy showing off the Tiranga Yatra in Kashmir another took place in Jammu where right-wing fanatics openly called for a Muslim genocide," Mufti said in a post on X. She also posted a video of the rally where "murderous slogans" were raised.

"What action has this administration taken against these criminals?" she asked. The video shows some right-wing workers moving in vehicles while shouting slogans against a particular community and calling for "murdering" its members.

Mehbooba's tweet comes a day after global credit rating company Moody's on Friday flagged risks of populist policies due to rise in political tensions in India. Moody's said although India's potential growth has come down in the past 7-10 years, the growth would outpace all other G20 economies through at least the next two years, driven by domestic demand.

"However, the curtailment of civil society and political dissent, compounded by rising sectarian tensions, support a weaker assessment of political risk and the quality of institutions," Moody's said. The US-based rating agency said the eruption of unrest in the north-eastern state of Manipur-one of the most impoverished states in India- has led to at least 150 deaths since May 2023.

Also read: 'Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons': Mehbooba Mufti slams J&K admin for sacking employees under Article 311