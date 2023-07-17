Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and PDP President Mehbooba Mufti on Monday slammed the Lieutenant Governor led J&K administration over the termination of three more employees under article 311 of the Indian Constitution. “The LG admin is institutionalising a permanent state of disintegration in J&K. Criminalising livelihood on preposterous reasons of ‘terror links’ at a time when the state is reeling from unemployment is only deepening the trust deficit. Its being done by misusing and invoking Article 311(2)b of the Indian Constitution,” Mehbooba wrote in a tweet.

Mehbooba's statement came after the LG Manoj Sinha led Jammu and Kashmir administration terminated the Public Relations Officer of the Kashmir University, Faheem Aslam, Revenue Department officer, Murawath Hussain Mir and Police Constable Arshid Ahmad Thoker from the service in terms of sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311 of the Constitution of India.

The respective orders for the dismissal of the three employees issued by the General Administration read that the Lieutenant Governor is “satisfied after considering the facts and circumstances of the case and on the basis of the information available, that the activities of the trio “are such as to warrant his dismissal from service”.

The order said that the Lieutenant Governor is “satisfied under sub-clause (c) of the proviso to clause (2) of Article 311. of the Constitution of India that in the interest of the security of the State, it is not expedient to hold an enquiry” against the dismissed employees.