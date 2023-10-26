Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Palestinian militant outfit Hamas, a security review meeting of top officials of security agencies of Jammu & Kashmir was held in Headquarters 15 Corps at Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir to “coordinate and strategise security in the Union Territory in the backdrop of the ongoing Middle East crisis”, sources said.

A Defence spokesperson based in Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir said that the meeting was chaired by Rajiv Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, Army Commander, Northern Command. Besides the LG's advisor and Commander of the Northern Command, Chinar Corps Commander and Director General of Police Jammu and Kashmir, Dilbag Singh and other senior officials from military, state administration and security agencies also participated in the meeting.

Talking about the agenda of the meeting, the Srinagar based Defence spokesperson said that during Wednesday's meeting numerous aspects related to the prevailing security situation in the Union Territory were discussed. “The situation in the Middle East was deliberated and various contingency scenarios dwelled on,” the Defence spokesperson said.

“The nuances of security in the region in relation to the onset of the winter season also came up for discussion,” he added. A spokesman for the Srinagar based Chinar Corps also posted on X about the joint security review meeting. “Shri RR Bhatnagar, Advisor to Hon'ble LG of J&K and Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, Army commander Northern Command chaired a multi-agency 'Joint Security Review Meeting’ at BB Cantt, Srinagar.