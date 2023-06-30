BUDDHIST MONK WALKS 2100 KM TO CONVEY MESSAGE OF PEACE AND HARMONY

Kangra (Himachal Pradesh): A Tibetan Buddhist monk reached Dharamshala in Himachal Pradesh on foot from Bodh Gaya in Bihar to issue the message of peace and harmony.

The Buddhist monk's journey, which started eight months back from Bodh Gaya, ended at McLeodganj in Dharamshala. Also, the Buddhist monk has expressed his desire to meet the Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

During his journey on foot, the monk has travelled a total of 2100 km from Bihar to Himachal Pradesh. The monk said that the purpose behind this walk is to spread the message of peace and tranquility. He said that he had to face many problems during his journey. The scorching heat had posed a big challenge during the journey as it was very difficult to walk when the mercury level was extremely high. However, neither the scorching heat nor the inclement weather conditions could dampen his spirit. Despite all odds, he contuinued his journey and finally reached McLeodganj.

The Buddhist monk said that he was eager to meet Dalai Lama. He said that if he could meet the Tibetan spiritual leader then his journey on foot will become worthwhile. He said he has drawn inspiration to embark on this journey from Dalai Lama. "I have always been inspired by the manner in which Dalai Lama issues the message of peace to the world. So, I thought why not travel on foot to give the message of peace to people," the monk added.

Also Read: Tibetan exiles hold peace march in New Delhi

According to the monk, he wanted to spread awareness on peace and harmony and thought that the best way to do so would be on foot.