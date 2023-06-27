New Delhi: Days after media reports emerged claiming that Gorkhas from Nepal, known for their superlative war tactics, will be joining Wagner in Russia, former Indian army chief General Ved Prakash Malik said Indian army should stay alert and not employ those individuals, who had been recruited as mercenaries outside.

Talking to ETV Bharat, the former army chief said, "We should not employ those people, who have worked as mercenaries outside." He admitted that people are looking for jobs everywhere and there is a possibility of Wagner luring soldiers to join them. "Some of them joining militiamen in Russia or carrying out security duties outside Nepal can be a possibility, " General Malik said.

According to him, despite the reported grievance of a certain section over the Agnipath scheme, Nepali Gorkhas are keen to join the Indian army. The ex-army official said he sees no big role for mercenaries in warfare except for destructive act of work like terrorism.

"I don't see the role of mercenaries in national conflict, definitely not in our country," he said. General Malik did not want to give importance to reports that said the Gorkhas joined battle in Ukraine. "Look, these are reports only. Frankly speaking, at this moment, I have no idea about how many Nepalis have joined Wagner in Russia or forces in Ukraine.But whenever there is dearth of jobs, some of them may get enticed to such offers," he pointed out.

According to him, it's unlikely that anybody going from India to join Wagner. General Malik said he does not expect the government to bring any change to Agnipath scheme to facilitate the recruitment of the Gorkhas in the Indian army. "I don't see any change taking place for the Gorkhas. There is no dearth of volunteers, even for the Agnipath scheme within the country. Number of Gorkhas, who come from Nepal to join the Indian army, is very small. I don't think that government will make a change for them," the ex-army chief said.