Fourth flight carrying home 274 Indians takes off from Israel: Operation Ajay
Published: 3 hours ago
Tel Aviv [Israel] : As part of the ongoing 'Operation Ajay', the fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel for India in the early hours of Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said that it was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India.
The Operation Ajay was launched by the Government of India to bring back around 18,000 Indians from the war-torn Israel. The Middle East conflict seems escalating with each passing day with the Hamas hostage crisis still simmering. The registration of Indians for evacuation began on Thursday. The Indian Embassy in Israel set up a round-the-clock control room and a helpline for Indian nationals who require any help.
Prior to the latest evacuation, a third flight carrying 197 Indian nationals from Israel under 'Operation Ajay' arrived in New Delhi. The third flight departed from Tel Aviv to Delhi on Saturday. Earlier on Saturday morning, a second flight carrying 235 Indian nationals from Tel Aviv landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The first flight carries 212 Indian nationals back home on Friday. These evacuated Indians were mostly caregivers, professionals, engineers who thanked PM Modi and the Indian government for coming to their rescue in their hour of crisis.
