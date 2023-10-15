Tel Aviv [Israel] : As part of the ongoing 'Operation Ajay', the fourth flight with 274 Indians onboard departed from Israel for India in the early hours of Sunday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said. In a post on social media platform X, EAM Jaishankar said that it was the second flight in a day to depart from Israel for India.

The Operation Ajay was launched by the Government of India to bring back around 18,000 Indians from the war-torn Israel. The Middle East conflict seems escalating with each passing day with the Hamas hostage crisis still simmering. The registration of Indians for evacuation began on Thursday. The Indian Embassy in Israel set up a round-the-clock control room and a helpline for Indian nationals who require any help.