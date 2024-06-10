Top Stories: Kalki 2898 AD Trailer, Sikandar to Roll soon, Vijay Deverakonda Mobbed in US, and Sonakshi Wedding Buzz

Hyderabad: The week has kicked off with a bang in the entertainment circuit, with a flurry of exciting updates. The much-anticipated Kalki 2898 AD trailer is set to drop soon, while the makers of Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's upcoming film Sikandar have revealed their shooting schedule. Meanwhile, speculation surrounding Sonakshi Sinha's supposed wedding with Zaheer Iqbal is on the rise, fueled further by reports of the couple already living together. On the other side of the globe, Vijay Deverakonda's recent encounter with fans in the US has set the internet abuzz.

Adding to the mix, reports of Varun Dhawan's house-hunting adventures and Agastya Nanda's sneak peek from the set of Ikkis have taken social media by storm. Dive in to catch up on all the latest gossip and trending tales from the world of entertainment

Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD trailer to be out at 7pm

The highly anticipated trailer for Kalki 2898 AD is set to release soon, with the makers announcing that the promotional asset will drop today at 7 pm while theatrical release of the trailer is scheduled at 6 pm. However, Prabhas fans on social media are expressing concerns over potential delays, given previous record. Directed by National Award-winning Nag Ashwin, the film is touted to be the most expensive in Indian cinema history, boasting a staggering budget of Rs 600 crore. Scheduled for a grand release on June 27, anticipation is sky-high for this sci-fi extravaganza.

Salman Khan and Rashmika Mandanna's Sikandar Ready to Roll

Salman Khan's upcoming venture Sikandar, starring Rashmika Mandanna, is all set to commence shooting on June 18 in Mumbai under the direction of A R Murugadoss. The excitement is palpable as the first schedule promises a breathtaking action sequence set 33,000 feet above sea level aboard an aircraft, featuring the iconic Tiger actor. With the movie slated for an Eid 2025 release, the buzz surrounding its production only continues to escalate.

Wedding bells for Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal?

Rumours abound regarding Sonakshi Sinha's impending nuptials with rumored partner Zaheer Iqbal, allegedly scheduled for June 23. Adding fuel to the fire, reports suggest the couple has been residing together for nearly a year, supported by their families. While details remain scarce, the Heeramandi star seems intent on keeping the affair low-key, withholding specifics until the big day.

Agastya Nanda Teases Fans with Ikkis Sneak Peek

Agastya Nanda from the sets of Ikkis (Instagram)

Amitabh Bachchan's grandson, Agastya Nanda, teases fans with a glimpse into his upcoming project, Ikkis, a war drama co-starring Dharmendra and Jaideep Ahlawat. The image, shared via Instagram, hints at the film's theme, with Agastya seated beside the number "21," hinting at the Hindi translation of the title. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan and slated for a January 10, 2025 release, anticipation runs high for this promising venture under Maddock Films.

Varun Dhawan's New Abode in Mumbai

Amidst personal milestones, Varun Dhawan gears up for another significant change: a new home. Reports suggest the actor will be renting Hrithik Roshan's lavish sea-facing apartment in Juhu, Mumbai, as he might be shifting there with wife Natasha Dalal and their newborn daughter. If reports turn out to be true, then Varun will be in the company of Akshay Kumar and Sajid Nadiadwala, who reside nearby.

Vijay Deverakonda Mobbed in the US

Vijay Deverakonda finds himself amidst a frenzy of admirers at the Women's Forum organized by the American Telugu Association (ATA) in the USA. Videos circulating on social media capture the actor navigating through a sea of fans, clad in a casual ensemble and flashing his trademark smile despite the overwhelming attention. Despite the challenges posed by enthusiastic well-wishers, Deverakonda graciously indulges in selfies, leaving fans ecstatic and eagerly anticipating his next move.