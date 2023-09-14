IT IS A HISTORIC DAY SAYS CJI AS SC DATA NOW AVAILABLE ON NATIONAL JUDICIAL DATA GRID

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud Thursday announced that the Supreme Court will be now on the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG), which tracks pending and disposed-of cases in various courts in the country.

At the beginning of the court hearing today, the Chief Justice said he has an announcement to make and it is a historic day, as data of the apex court will be uploaded on the NJDG on a real-time basis.

The Chief Justice said, “A small announcement. It is a historic day. It is a unique and informative platform which is developed by the NIC and in-house team of the Supreme Court”.

He said that at the click of a button one can see real-time information on the pendency and disposal of cases, year-wise, total pendency of registered and unregistered cases, and also the number of cases decided quorum-wise.

He emphasized that the uploading of data on the NJDG will ensure transparency and accountability in the judicial domain.

The Chief Justice said 583 cases were currently pending before three-judge benches and he will soon set up benches to hear them. According to the data, 288 cases were pending before five-judge benches and 21 cases before seven-judge benches, and 135 cases were pending before nine-judge benches.

According to data in the current year, 37,777 cases were instituted in the Supreme Court and 36,164 cases have been disposed of so far in the apex court. The data showed that 5,412 cases were instituted in the apex court last month and 5,033 cases were disposed of last month, and the total pendency of registered cases is 64,854 and the total pendency of unregistered cases is 15,490.

Meanwhile, a press release said, “With the Supreme Court of India onboarding the National Judicial Data Grid (NJDG) portal, the flagship project of the e-Courts project completes the full circle. Now we have all three tiers of the Indian judiciary on the NJDG portal. NJDG is recognized as a significant innovation under the ease of doing business initiative of the Government of India”.

The NJDG portal is a national repository of data relating to cases instituted, pending and disposed of by the courts across the length and breadth of the country. Now with a click of a button, one may access case-related information, statistics such as institution, pendency and disposal of cases, case types, and year-wise break-up of the Supreme Court of India.

Hailing the move, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on X, said: “Laudatory step by the Supreme Court and CJI DY Chandrachud Ji. Such harnessing of technology will further transparency and enhance the justice delivery system in our country”.

Also read: 'A matter of great concern,' says Supreme Court on National Law University to operate with only contractual teachers

Also read: Woman killed for allegedly practising witchcraft 30 years ago: SC junks accused appeal against life term