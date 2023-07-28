INDIA JAPAN AGREE ON NEED FOR EARLY REFORMS OF UNSC

New Delhi: India and Japan on Thursday agreed on the need for early reforms of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) and exchanged views on their respective G20 and G2 presidencies, officials said. External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar held the 15th India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue with Japanese foreign minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, who arrived for a two-day visit to India on Thursday, 27 July in New Delhi.

The visit of the Japanese Foreign comes amid tension with China. Hayashi is visiting India as part of a six-nation tour around Asia and Africa highlighting Japan's cooperation with the global South and Indo-Pacific. The meeting provided an opportunity to review the progress made in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

It is learnt that during the India-Japan foreign ministers' strategic dialogue, the Ministers engaged in comprehensive discussions covering a wide range of issues of bilateral, regional, and global significance. They highlighted the importance of further strengthening India-Japan partnership based on shared values and principles.

The leaders emphasized the importance of achieving the target of JPY 5 trillion Japanese investment in India in the period 2022-27. They explored potential areas of collaboration in critical and emerging technologies, including semiconductors; resilient supply chains; and digital public infrastructure, among others.

They also expressed satisfaction with the strengthening defense and security cooperation, including regular exercises and staff talks between all three services. In this context, they discussed way forward to deepen Defense Equipment and Technology Cooperation. The foreign Ministers exchanged views on regional and global issues of interest.

They emphasized the crucial role of strong and enduring partnership between India and Japan in ensuring a free, open, and prosperous Indo-Pacific region that is inclusive and rules-based. They also discussed cooperation under multilateral and plurilateral frameworks, including Quad. They agreed on the need for early reforms of the UNSC.

They also exchanged views on their respective G20 and G7 presidencies. Noting the celebration of 2023 as the Year of India-Japan Tourism Exchanges with the theme of ‘Connecting Himalayas with Mount Fuji’, the Ministers acknowledged the importance of people-to-people exchanges. They also discussed ways to promote movement of skilled human resources from India to Japan.

The India-Japan Foreign Ministers' Strategic Dialogue reaffirmed the commitment of both sides to strengthen their Special Strategic and Global Partnership. The meeting further deepened bilateral cooperation and set the stage for enhanced collaboration on regional and global issues, the Ministry of External Affairs said. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who held a meeting with the Japenese minister said they held “warm and comprehensive discussions at the 15th India-Japan Strategic Dialogue” with FM Yoshimasa Hayashi of Japan.

“Our talks covered enhancing political, defence & security, economic & commercial, connectivity, critical technology and people to people domains. Our convergence is visible in a range of activities and commitments, from East Asia and ASEAN to South Asia and East Africa. Shared endeavours in Quad, EAS and UN are also taking forward the vision of our leaderships. Exchanged views on counter-terrorism and non-proliferation. Also shared perspectives on Indo-Pacific and the G20,” Jaishankar said.