AMPLE OPPORTUNITIES FOR INCREASING SAUDI INVESTMENTS IN INDIA PRESIDENT DROUPADI MURMU

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said that there are ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India across different sectors. Welcoming Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, the crown prince and Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here, Murmu said that Saudi Arabia is one of India's most important strategic partners.

She was happy to note that bilateral ties between India and Saudi Arabia have strengthened considerably over the past few years. President Murmu also hosted a banquet in honour of the crown prince. She said that in the modern world, India and Saudi Arabia share cultural experiences and economic synergies, and share a commitment towards a peaceful and sustainable world. These make "us natural partners", the president said.

She said that the economic component of India-Saudi Arabia partnership has also grown in recent years. There are ample opportunities for increasing Saudi investments in India across several different sectors, the president said. Saudi Arabia has embraced a large number of Indian expatriates, and given them space to flourish and grow, she noted.

"Through their hard work and professionalism, they have made significant contribution to the Saudi Arabia's growth and prosperity," a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan quoted her as having said. She thanked Saudi Arabia for looking after them. The president appreciated the role of Saudi Arabia as a positive force for peace and stability.

She expressed confidence that this visit of the crown prince and his participation in the G20 Summit would further strengthen the multifaceted partnership between India and Saudi Arabia. (PTI)