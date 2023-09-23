SECURITY BEEFED UP AS NAXALITES CALL BANDH IN BASTAR WHILE OBSERVING PLGA WEEK

Bastar: Likewise previous years, Naxalites are observing PLGA week from September 21 to 27 and have called for a bandh in Bastar. In view of which, security has been beefed up in the Naxal-infested areas.

During this period, additional precautions are being taken for smooth operation of trains. Vigilance has been steeped up for movement of passenger trains between Visakhapatnam and Kirandul. For the time being, it has been decided that trains will not ply to Kirandul.

Naxalite's People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) week is being observed to celebrate its foundation day. As part of PLGA week, pamphlets have been dropped in the interior areas of Bastar division. Leaflets found on Injaram Bhejji road in Sukma announced celebrating the 19th anniversary of the foundation day of the Naxalite organisation.

In the wake of the bandh call issued by Naxalites, tight security arrangements have been brought in place and the anti-Naxal operation has been intensified in the area. Efforts are on to ensure a full-proof plan to stop any untoward incident by the Naxalites.

"Also, security has been tightened along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border. Trains going from Chhattisgarh to Telangana are being stopped for security reasons. It has been decided not to allow any vehicle to pass through this area after 10 pm. Chhattisgarh Police and Telangana Police are working in coordination for the movement of trains running between the two states during the night," Sundarraj P, IG, Bastar said.