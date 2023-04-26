Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Maoist IED attack

Dantewada: In a major attack on security forces, at least 10 Policemen and one civilian driver were killed in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast carried out by Maoists in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada on Wednesday.

The attack took place in Aranpur area of Dantewada. Naxalites blew up the mini-goods van in which the security personnel were travelling by using an IED, police sources said. The slain security personnel belonged to the District Reserve Guard (DRG). They had gone to Aranpur after getting inputs about the presence of Naxalites there. The IED blast took place when the Jawans were returning from the area. The area is located around 450 km from state capital Raipur.

"10 DRG jawans and one civilian driver lost their lives in the attack...Bodies of all of them are being evacuated from the spot. Senior officers are present there. The search operation is underway," IG Bastar, P Sundarraj said.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel offered condolences to the families of the martyred policemen. "The news of the martyrdom of our 10 DRG jawans and a driver due to IED blast on the DRG force which had arrived for anti-Naxal operation on the information of the presence of Maoist cadre under Aranpur police station area of Dantewada is very sad. We the people of the state pay our respects to them. We all share in the grief of their families. May their souls rest in peace," read the translation of his tweet in Hindi.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has taken stock of the situation. Shah spoke to Baghel and assured him of all central assistance. The combing operation is on in the area. According to reports, the Naxals had through a letter last week threatened to attack security forces. Sources say the number of casualties can rise as there are reports of injuries to many other personnel as well.