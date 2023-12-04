Raipur (Chhattisgarh): The Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2023 surprised everyone with an unexpected result as the BJP has gained huge support by bagging 54 out of 90 seats in the state while Congress secured 35 seats. On the other hand, the Gondwana Gantantra Party managed to win one seat.

Following this, the BJP has won 22 out of 26 assembly seats in two tribal-dominated divisions Surguja and Bastar from Congress. Meanwhile, the Congress won 11 out of the 12 seats, while the BJP bagged only the Dantewada seat in the 2018 elections. Congress won all 14 seats, including nine reserved for Scheduled Tribes in the Surguja division. But, in the 2023 polls, the Bharatiya Janata Party snatched both these divisions from Congress.

BJP has won from Ambikapur, Manendragarh, Baikunthpur, Premnagar, Pratappur, Ramanuganj, Samri, Lundra, Sitapur, Jashpur, Kunkuri, Bhatgaon, Bharatput-Sonhat and Pathalgaon seats. Congress had not given tickets to its sitting MLAs from Pratappur, Samri, Ramanuganj and Manendragarh, Congress has lost all four seats.

Meanwhile, during the Chhattisgarh Assembly elections 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of 90 by defeating the BJP's Raman government, which was in power for 15 years. In Ambikapur, veteran Congress leader and Deputy Chief Minister TS Singhdev lost to BJP's Rajesh Aggarwal by a narrow margin of 94 votes.

Congress' senior tribal leader and minister Amarjeet Bhagat also lost the Sitapur seat to BJP's former CRPF officer Ram Kumar Toppa by a margin of 17,160 votes. Whereas BJP MP Gomti Sai has defeated Congress' Rampukar Singh by 255 votes in Pathalgaon. In the Bharatpur-Sonhat seat, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Renuka Singh has defeated Congress candidate Gulab Singh Kamro by 4,919 votes.