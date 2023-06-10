WEST BENGAL POLICE NABS BIHAR MAN WITH STOLEN RAILWAY IRON FROM BHAGALPUR

Bhagalpur Days after the deadly triple train accident in Balasore district of Odisha in which nearly 290 people were killed and hundreds others injured West Bengal Police on Saturday arrested a man from Bihar s Bhagalpur district and recovered stolen railway iron worth lakhs of rupees from his possession officials said It is learnt that the accused Vijay Chandra Pandit was arrested by a team of West Bengal Police assisted by the local police from Shahkund area of Bhagalpur The team of West Bengal police reached Bhagalpur on Friday The police team arrested Vijay Chandra Pandit from Shahkund On the disclosure of Vijay the police recovered the stolen iron from Biyada in Industrial Police Station area Also read Odisha train accident 19 Bihar passengers missing 50 dead says Disaster Management deptThe market value of the stolen iron is estimated to be in lakhs of rupees A spokesman of the West Bengal Police said that on May 11 2023 a case of theft of railway property was registered at Chandan Nagar police station in Bengal On investigation of the case it was found that the accused was from Bhagalpur district of Bihar Following the preliminary investigation into the case a special team of West Bengal was sent to Bhagalpur to arrest the accused It was not immediately known whether the stolen iron was part of the railway track or the electricity line along the rail line The arrest comes over a week after the deadly triple train accident in Balasore district of Odisha The trains involved in the accident were the Coromandel Express which first crashed into a stationary goods train derailing most of its coaches at 7 pm on June 2 A few of the derailed coaches toppled over the last few coaches of the BengaluruHowrah Express which was passing by at the same time