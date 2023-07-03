New Delhi: After the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) coup in Maharashtra, senior BJP leader Sushil Modi on Monday apprehended that a similar situation may arise in Bihar as many JD(U) MLAs are upset with Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. Also, Modi ruled out possibilities of including Kumar in the NDA fold at any cost.

"Union Minister Amit Shah has already clarified that Nitish Kumar will not be accepted. Even if the Bihar chief minister rubs his nose on BJP's doorstep he would not be accepted. BJP will never align with Kumar. We had tolerated him for 17 years but won't tolerate him again," Modi told reporters.

Speaking on the alleged political chaos in Bihar, Modi said Kumar has never given time to the MLAs and MPs in the last 17 years. After waiting for an entire one year, Kumar is finally giving them 30 minutes, the former deputy chief minister said.

According to Modi, there is a revolt in the JD(U) ever since Kumar accepted Rahul Gandhi as the leader for the next course of the battle (2024 Lok Sabha elections) and made deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav his successor. "No one is ready to accept Rahul Gandhi or Tejashwi Yadav. In view of the present situation, there is no scope for the party to win more than 8 to 10 seats. The MPs and MLAs of JD(U) have realised that their future in the party is bleak. Thus, there is chaos within the party," he said.

Modi further said that if Kumar decides that the successor will not be Tejashwi, then the party can somehow be saved from getting split. Several JD(U) leaders are in contact with the BJP, he claimed.

The BJP leader further said that people are angry with Kumar for fighting the elections together with the BJP but breaking the alliance without taking the legislators into confidence. "Kumar joined hands with the party against which he had fought throughout his life," Kumar added.