Uniform Civil Code will 'bind Bharat', any further delay 'corrosive to our values': Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar

Guwahati: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Tuesday highlighted that Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will "bind Bharat and its nationalism more effectively", and emphasized that any further delay in its implementation will be "corrosive to our values."

Addressing the 25th convocation of IIT Guwahati, the Vice President stressed that Directive Principles of State Policy (DPSP) are 'fundamental in governance of the country' and it's the duty of the State to make them into rules. Mentioning that many DPSPs like panchayats, cooperatives and Right to Education have already been translated into law, he underlined that it was time to implement Article 44 of the Constitution.

Cautioning against the attempts to tarnish the image of India and "frequent orchestration of anti-national narratives," Dhankhar stressed, “It is high time choreographers of anti-Bharat narrative orchestration are effectively rebuffed.”

Also read: 'Country can't function with two laws:' PM Modi's pitch for Uniform Civil Code

The Vice-President also pointed out that “no foreign entity can be allowed to tweak our sovereignty and reputation". Describing India as the oldest, largest, most functional and vibrant democracy that is giving stability to global peace and harmony, the VP stressed, "We can not suffer dent on our flourishing and blossoming democracy and constitutional institutions."

Noting that there is "zero tolerance" to corruption now, he called for making a corruption-free society. "Corruption is anti-democratic, corruption is poor governance, corruption runs down our growth… a corruption-free society is the safest guarantee to your growth trajectory," he said.

Dhankhar also disapproved of some people "taking to streets rather than taking recourse to lawful process" when they are held up for corruption. The Vice-President also asked the students to take pride in being Indians and its historical achievements.

He also wanted them to be committed towards economic nationalism and refrain from making fiscal gains at the cost of the nation and nationalism. He also reminded students of the valuable words of visionary personality Dr B R Ambedkar - “You should be Indian first, Indian last and nothing else but Indians."

In his convocation address, Dhankhar also invited the attention of the students towards the need to be tolerant. "We should also consider other points of view, as more often than not, other point of view is the correct point of view," he said.

Also read: Uttarakhand Uniform Civil Code draft ready; will soon be implemented, says Dhami