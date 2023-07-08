BURSTING WATER PIPES WREAKING HAVOC IN GUWAHATI CITY

Guwahati: The bursting of water pipes wreaked havoc in different localities of Guwahati city in the past 30 days. Vehicles overturned, several houses were damaged and even death was reported when the water was gushing out with full force from damaged pipes. On Saturday, when reporters asked Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma about the bursting of water supply pipes, he said that such things were happening in New Delhi and Kerala also. In the last three years, the bursting of 22,000 water pipes had taken place in Kerala.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister said that the bursting of water pipes was not a problem. "The moment such things happen, the supply should be disconnected immediately. A water supply pipe was damaged in the Kharghuli locality of the city and supply to the pipe should have been stopped, within 3-5 minutes, but it did not happen," the CM said. "A staffer should be deputed at the Control Room round-the-clock. The switch has to be turned off as soon as the water pipe bursts. But, this system was not improving in Guwahati. We were trying to fix the problem," the Chief Minister said. The IIT-Guwahati was given the responsibility to improve the system, the CM added.

It may be recalled that a woman died in a water pipe burst, which took place in the Kharghuli locality of the city a few days ago. The incidents of water pipe bursting were reported on Zoo Road as well as Maligaon. Several business establishments were also damaged in the incident. On the felling of trees in the city, the Chief Minister said that trees were cut to carry out the development works. Sarma further said that whenever a contractor submitted the bill, they were supposed to show proof of planting 10 saplings in exchange for cutting a tree. When the railway lines are constructed, trees are cut. But, saplings are planted simultaneously, he added.