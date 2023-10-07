Neeraj Chopra gave an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat

Panipat: Neeraj Chopra has become the poster boy of Indian athletics as he is creating a legacy in the sport and his recent gold in the Asian Games was a testament to his domination in the sport. Neeraj performed a throw of 88.88 meters in the final which helped him bag gold and also dominated the contest for most of the parts. When asked about his journey to make it this big in the sport, Neeraj Chopra credited it to his continuous hard work stating that self-belief is the key.

"Believing in yourself is the key. The journey to become a champion in the Olympics and Asian Games involved a lot of hard work. Just like every player, I was dreaming to represent the country and earn medals. My efforts helped me achieve the cause," Chopra stated in an exclusive interaction with ETV Bharat.

Neeraj Chopra, who is the regaining Olympic champion, lives in a joint family and that has played a part in his success. The athlete is often supported by his family members and that boosts his morale. Neeraj stated that his family has played a key role in his success. Further, he also shared his views on the scenario changing in Indian javelin.

"It helps me a lot that we live in a joint family. I get immense support from my family and that has played an important role in my success. The scenario in Indian javelin is changing a lot. My advice to youngsters who are planning to enter this sport is don't do it for the hype it brings when we win medals. Instead, choose this game only if it interests you. Everyone should work on their passion," he remarked.

He further explained that sports is an important aspect of one's life and everyone should give it at least one hour daily. "Look for a career in whichever field you are interested in but sport should always play an important role in it. Give at least an hour daily to it as it will help you maintain your fitness levels and stay motivated," he opined.

Neeraj Chopra, who also won the 2022 Commonwealth Games Gold medal, further said that it was unfortunate that Pakistan's Arshad Nadeem missed the event due to an injury and he also praised his compatriot Kishore Jena for executing a brilliant throw.