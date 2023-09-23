New Delhi: Former India opener Virender Sehwag feels that flamboyant batter Suryakumar Yadav, who hit a fifty against Australia in the lung opener in Mohali, will be the key factor for the Rohit Sharma-led team, for the upcoming ODI World Cup, which will be played across venues in India.

Suryakumar Yadav, who plays for Mumbai in domestic cricket, showed a glimpse of his form as he scored a fifty against Australia. His fifty coupled with crucial knocks from skipper KL Rahul, openers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shubman Gill helped the hosts trounce Australia by five wickets.

Sehwag took to X, formerly known as Twitter, and wrote, "Happy for @surya_14kumar. He is surely an ex-factor. Not many players have the ability to play in the gear that he can and he surely has the game to create fear in the minds of opposition. Great that we have persisted with him and he will be an asset. Congratulations Bharat."

Surya looked confident while playing and was focusing on playing the ball straight coupled with a few of his natural shots. He finally ended his half-century drought after 21 matches.

Earlier in Mohali at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) stadium, openers Shubman Gill-Ruturaj Gaikwad laid the foundation stone of the win after pacer Mohammed Shami rattled the opponents with the ball.