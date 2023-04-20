CLEVER RAHANE HAS FOUND A WAY TO BE EFFECTIVE IN T20S SAYS ERIC SIMONS

Chennai Ajinkya Rahane is clever cricketer who has found an way to effectively play the T20 format says Chennai Super Kings bowling consultant Eric Simons Rahane who has struggled in shortest format of the game in the past has been a revelation this IPL season batting with a lot of freedom and going after opposition bowlers playing orthodox cricket shotsThe top order batter has a strike rate of 22222 in the powerplay this season It is something that does not surprise me at all I think people misunderstand T20 cricket batting in particular There are different ways of playing this game Simons said on the eve of CSK s match against Sunrisers Hyderabad It is important to find your way and who you are Ajinkya Rahane is a very clever cricketer He has found his way of playing the game T20 and he has been very effective He plays traditional cricket shots He has got a particular way and he has grown tremendously Read Rafael Nadal withdraws from Madrid Open due to injury concernsThe experienced Rahane who has been out of the national team for some time now was picked by CSK for his base price of Rs 50 lakh Meanwhile SRH captain Aiden Markram praised leftarm pacer T Natarajan Yeah we love Nattu Natarajan We know his ability we know his class He bowls the tough overs for us a lot like what Bhuvi Bhuvneshwar Kumar does He is very clear in his plans There will be nights where the execution is slightly off But there will also be a lot of nights where he gets it right He is a proper matchwinner for us the South African cricketer said of the Tamil Nadu pace bowler PTI