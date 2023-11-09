Hyderabad: The World Science Day for Peace and Development is observed on November 10 every year to reflect on the profound contributions of science to our lives. From ensuring longer and healthier lives to fostering economic development, the day highlights the pivotal role of science in addressing global challenges.

Theme: This year's theme, 'Building Trust in Science,' emphasises the importance of trust in developing evidence-based solutions to complex issues. Trust in science not only shapes the way scientists operate but also influences societal perceptions, leading to informed policy decisions.

History: World Science Day for Peace and Development was initiated by UNESCO in 2001 and was inaugurated in 2002. The day emphasises, the pivotal role of science and technology in society. The 2023 celebration brings attention to the diverse impacts of science, from technological progress to innovations in medicine and agriculture.

Significance: From the marvels of electricity to modern agriculture and breakthroughs in medicine, science has transformed our daily lives. It has not only provided technological marvels like cars and computers, but also facilitated advancements in medical treatments, defence and disaster preparedness.

Science has played a crucial role in addressing global challenges, from combating epidemics like COVID-19 and polio to predicting and mitigating natural disasters. The ozone layer, vital for protecting us from harmful ultraviolet rays, exemplifies how science anticipates and resolves potential crises.

In our daily lives, from cooking and transportation to personal care and shelter, science is omnipresent. It has become an essential source of knowledge, making our lives easier and answering the mysteries of existence.

Observing the magic and relevance of science, we may conclude that it has a wide range of applications in all aspects of human life. Making our lives easy is critical. It answers all of life's mysteries. It provides our imagination wings with its facts and beliefs.