Sriharikota (Andhra Pradesh): ISRO has held back the launch of its maiden Test Vehicle for the Gaganyaan human space flight proposed to be undertaken in 2025.

On Saturday, the launch was rescheduled by 30 minutes from the spaceport here. Test Vehicle D1 mission was scheduled for a lift-off from the first launch pad at 8 am which was revised to 8.30 am.

"The lift-off is rescheduled at 08:30 Hrs. IST," an ISRO update on 'X' said. An announcement to this effect was also made at the Mission Control Centre.

It was further rescheduled by 15 more min. The space agency wrote in X that it would update the liftoff time once it is released.

The clearances from the Mission Director and the Vehicle Director were granted for the launch and the control was shifted to the onboard computer at about T-10 minutes.

While the reason for the change in timing was not known immediately, sources said it might be due to rainfall and cloudy weather conditions.

Soon after the announcement was made about the change in timings, the countdown timer which was displayed on the monitors at Satish Dhawan Space Centre was also removed.

The 13-hour countdown commenced on Friday at 7pm.