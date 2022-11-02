15th Over:

Two boundaries in the over. India, especially Kohli, would look to up the ante with Suryakumar gone.

Ball by ball: 0 2 1 0 4 4

Total runs scored: 11

14th Over:

WICKET!

Suryakumar's exhibition comes to an end. He scores 30 runs from 16 balls.

Ball by ball: 0 1 W 1 1 1

Total runs scored: 4

13th Over:

Suryakumar did what he does best, sliced it for four over the fielders through covers. Majestic from the man in form. If you thought this was it, you might be in for another treat as the batter lofted it through the same area. FOUR! Another boundary.

Ball by ball: 0 4 4 1 1 4

Total runs scored: 14

12th Over:

Ball by ball: 2 1 2 1 2 1

Total runs scored: 9

11th Over:

Ball by ball: 1 1 0 1 2 1

Total runs scored: 6

10th Over:

WICKET!

KL Rahul (50 runs off 32 balls) has been dismissed by Shakib Al Hasan. This brings the man in form, Suryakumar Yadav, who dispatches the last ball of the over for a four.

Ball by ball: 2 W 1 1 2 4

Total runs scored: 10

9th Over:

A glorious drive in front by Virat Kohli off Shoriful Islam, sent the ball to the boundary ropes down the ground. And if this was not enough, a majestic six by KL Rahul at the long-on brought the crowd on its feet. Massive hit, followed by a free hit. KL nicely carves it for six, making the most of the delivery. The fifth deliver too was dispatched for four. 24 of the over.

Ball by ball: 4 0 1 N6 Wd 6 4 1

Total runs scored: 24

8th Over:

Ball by ball: 2 1 1 4 1 1

Total runs scored: 10

7th Over:

Ball by ball: 1 2 0 0 1 1

Total runs scored: 5

6th Over:

Another one at the third man area for four, tells us how the pitch is behaving. Four for Virat Kohli.

Ball by ball: 0 2 0 1 4 0

Total runs scored: 7

5th Over:

Virat flashes hard to hit Taskin for a boundary. The next four came in with an edge pushing the ball towards the third man for four.

Ball by ball: 4 4 0 0 0 0

Total runs scored: 8

4th Over:

WICKET!

Hasan Mahmud takes revenge after dropped catch, dismisses Indian skipper Rohit Sharma. He goes for 2 runs. That brings Virat Kohli to the crease. Sharma tried to slash a rising delivery for a boundary but found a fielder. Meanwhile, Rahul slashed hard at a wide-ish delivery as the ball took the top edge for a boundary at third man. The next went for a flattened six on the off side. Pure class from Rahul!

Ball by ball: 0 W 1 4 6 0

Total runs scored: 11

3rd Over:

A sitter missed by Hasan Mahmud, and that was the big fish, Rohit Sharma. Sharma goes for a pull shot and the catch was missed at deep backward.

Ball by ball: 0 0 0 1 0 0

Total runs scored: 1

2nd Over:

A brilliant six square of the wicket by KL Rahul. What a massive pull!

Ball by ball: 0 N 0 1 1 6 0

Total runs scored: 9

1st Over:

A great start for Bangladesh. Taskin Ahmed bowled at good pace in the excess of 135 km/hr to circumspect KL Rahul, who is looking to regain his lost touch in the world cup. Pitch, thus far, looks good for the bowlers enabling them with bounce and slight deviation, enough to create doubts in the mind of the batters.

Ball by ball: 0 0 0 0 1 0

Total runs scored: 1

Chances of rain affecting the match are high. Meanwhile, players are lining up for their respective national anthems.

Adelaide (Australia): Bangladesh on Wednesday won the toss and elected to bowl against India here at Adelaide Oval in the 35th match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

One change for Team India: Axar Patel is back in the team, replacing Deepak Hooda.

Here's what the captains had to say:

Rohit Sharma: We would have batted first. Runs on the board would matter. We would look to bat well. All games are important in this format. We didn't play well in the last game. Hopefully, we can play some good cricket and get those two points. Good ground and good atmosphere here. Good weather as well. We have one change. Axar is in for Hooda.

Shakib Al Hasan: We will bowl first. There is rain predicted. We don't know what is a good score on this wicket. Big game. We are well prepared today. Boys are gelling well. We have been playing with this side for some time. We need to continue doing the good things. We can continue working on our batting. One change. Sarkar is not playing. Shoriful Islam comes in.

Teams:

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Mosaddek Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Nurul Hasan(w), Mustafizur Rahman, Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed

India (Playing XI): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik(w), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Welcome to the live updates of India vs Bangladesh T20 World Cup match. From toss, to over by over updates, and match report, we have everything covered for you.