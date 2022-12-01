Hyderabad: HIV AIDS is considered one of the most serious diseases worldwide. "World AIDS Day" is observed every year on December 1st to spread awareness about this disease, its treatment, and the important facts related to it and to organize various programs and campaigns for it. HIV AIDS is such an infection which can be kept in the category of the most complicated diseases in the world.

Although this disease can be controlled in many cases by adopting treatment and precautions, it cannot be denied that the death rate due to this disease is very high. The cruciality of this disease can be estimated by looking at the number of its victims and the figures of those who died from this infection and its related diseases. According to the statistics of UNAIDS (a branch of UNICEF), in the year 2021, about 1.5 crore people were confirmed to have HIV AIDS infection, out of which 6.50 lakh people died due to this infection and related diseases.

According to this report, till now about Eight crore and 42 lakh people have been infected with AIDS all over the world, out of which about Four crore and One lakh people have died. Based on these figures, it would not be wrong to say that HIV AIDS is one of the biggest health issues in the world at present. World AIDS Day is observed every year on December 1st to make people aware of HIV AIDS infection on a global stage and spread awareness and provide information about the misconceptions and treatment related to it.

The main purpose of celebrating World AIDS Day is not only to spread awareness among people around the world about this infection and its treatment but also to show solidarity or support with those people and to make efforts to help those who are suffering from AIDS. Also, this occasion allows for mourning the people who died due to AIDS and its related diseases around the world. World AIDS Day, an initiative of the World Health Organization, is observed every year with a theme. In the year 2022, World AIDS Day is being observed with the theme "Equalize" to take necessary steps towards eradicating AIDS by removing the inequality spread in society.

The idea of ​​organizing such an event regarding AIDS was first proposed in the year 1987. James W. Bunn and Thomas Netter, two information officers of the World Health Organization's "Global Programme on AIDS", first put forth the idea of ​​observing this event publically. After this, Jonathan Mann, director of the "Global Programme on AIDS", decided in 1988 to observe December 1st as World AIDS Day around the theme "Communication".

After this, from the year 1996, efforts were made to observe World AIDS Day through a United Nations programme "UNAIDS" and to organize various awareness events and campaigns under it. Initially, children and youth were kept at the centre of this campaign. But later efforts were started to save people of every age group and gender from this disease and to make them aware. Given the sensitivity of this issue, the 'Red Ribbon' was recognized as a symbol for World AIDS Day in the year 2007 by the White House. That's why this day is also known as "Red Ribbon Day".

Significantly, the first case of AIDS was found in the year 1957 in Congo, Africa. After the death of a person suffering from this disease, when his blood was examined, the fact came to light that he was suffering from AIDS. But this disease was recognized as "AIDS" in the year 1980. In India, in the year 1986, the first case of AIDS came to light in Madras.

"Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome" is popularly known as AIDS. Due to the effect of this infection, the responsible virus starts attacking the T-Cells of the body's immune system. Unprotected sexual relations with multiple partners are considered responsible for this infection. Apart from this, there is a risk of spreading it by having sex with an HIV-infected person, transfusing the blood of an infected person to someone else, reusing a needle used by an infected person or transplanting any of their organs to another person. Apart from these, the infection also reaches the child growing in the womb of a pregnant woman suffering from HIV through the placenta.

The most common symptoms seen in the body of a person suffering from AIDS are as follows:

Pain in joints and muscles.

Extreme chills and fever.

Feeling weak and tired.

Sudden weight loss.

Persistent headache and sore throat.

Loss of vision.

The appearance of red spots on the body.

The appearance of white spots on the tongue and mouth.

Dry cough and diarrhoea.

Difficulty in breathing.

Night sweats.

Around the world, there are many types of misconceptions or confusion regarding AIDS. Most of the misconceptions are proven wrong. Because of these misconceptions, it is also seen as a curse in many parts of the world and people keep their distance from people suffering from AIDS or boycott them socially.

Most of the misconceptions around people with HIV AIDS are that, people can get infected with HIV AIDS by kissing an infected person, drinking water, living with them or being in an environment with them, mosquito bites, using their clothes, or by their touch. HIV does not spread through the air, nor does it spread when an infected person coughs, sneezes or spits around you. Apart from these, this infection does not spread even by bathing in a swimming pool with an HIV-positive person, washing their clothes, drinking water from their glass or getting bit by an infected person.