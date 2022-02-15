Having pimples or acne on the face is a common problem, but when these breakouts begin to appear on the scalp, it can be problematic. Many people neglect it, considering it to be a normal condition, but at times, this negligence can also lead to other skin infections and scalp-related issues. Dr. Saba Shaikh, Dermatologist at Derma Clinic, Mumbai says that many times due to certain diseases, lack of cleanliness, weather or excessive sweating, red, itchy bumps begin to appear, which may indicate the problem of Scalp Folliculitis.

Dr. Saba explains that Scalp Folliculitis is an inflammatory disorder that affects the hair follicles of the scalp. Although this condition is not so serious in the initial stages, but if it is left untreated, one may experience itching, burning and pain in the pimples. And if scratched, the condition may worsen and the pus discharge can make the condition severe.

What are the causes?

Several factors can be considered responsible for causing Scalp Folliculitis. Dr. Saba explains that this condition is common in people who wear helmets for a long time due to which their hair gets sweaty or in those who tie their hair tightly or use various hair styling products. At the same time, this condition is also common in people who shave their head often, at short intervals to get bald. Additionally, using harsh and chemical-based hair care products like shampoo, conditioner, hair gel, spray, dyes, etc. increases the chances of clogged hair follicles and further causes infection.

Types of Scalp Folliculitis

Scalp folliculitis can be of various types, but it is mainly classified into two categories: superficial and deep. The superficial category includes bacterial, pseudofolliculitis barbae and pseudomonas folliculitis. While, deep folliculitis includes boils, sycosis barbae and eosinophilic folliculitis etc.

How to prevent it?

Dr. Saba mentions that the best way to prevent any disease or infection is to take proper precautions. You can protect your hair and scalp by using hair care products that contain salicylic acid and ketoconazole, which have antifungal properties. Moreover, here are some more tips you can follow:

Keep your head clean. If you are wearing a helmet for a long time, place a cotton cloth under it to avoid sweating. This way, even if you sweat, it will not get collected in the roots of your hair and will be absorbed by the cotton cloth.

Keep a cotton cloth handy if you sweat a lot while exercising or walking. Wipe off the sweat time-to-time to avoid it from getting accumulated in the scalp.

Always use a mild herbal shampoo to wash your hair. Also, wash them regularly, especially during summers.

Avoid using hair care products that are loaded with chemicals and styling your hair often.

Ensure you take a healthy and nutritious diet.

Dr. Saba says that as soon as you notice any unusual symptoms on your scalp or have a hint of the infection, consult a doctor immediately so that timely treatment can be provided before the problem worsens.

