If you are a young adult and spend a lot of time on your smartphone, it may cause a rapid decline in your mental health, says new research. According to a report by Sapien Labs, the growth of smartphone use and an increase in social isolation point to a decline in the mental health of young adults aged 18-24.

"Data shows that people now spend 7-10 hours online," Tara Thiagarajan, Chief Scientist at Sapien Labs, said in a statement. "This leaves little time for in-person social engagement. Prior to the Internet, by the time someone turned 18, we estimate that they would likely have spent anywhere from 15,000 to 25,000 hours interacting with peers and family in person." And now, Thiagarajan said, the research showed the internet age has likely cut that range down to 1,500 to 5,000 hours.

She mentioned that social interaction teaches people how to read facial expressions, body language, physical touch, appropriate emotional responses, and conflict resolution, life skills that are crucial for socio-emotional development. Without these skills, people can feel detached from society and possibly harbour suicidal thoughts.

The report also revealed that over the pandemic, the mental well-being of each younger age group of adults fell much more dramatically. Across 34 countries where data was acquired, the decline, particularly for young adults (ages 18-24), exacerbates a trend that existed prior to the pandemic but began after 2010, alongside the growth of smartphone use. Prior to 2010, studies showed that young adults had the highest levels of psychological well-being, but since then, the trend has been in the opposite direction.

The study outlined the key symptoms that impact the majority of young adults 18-24 or are most significantly amplified or deteriorated compared to older adults. These include obsessive, strange or unwanted thoughts, self-image, self-worth and confidence, feelings of being detached from reality, relationships with others, suicidal thoughts, fear and anxiety, and feelings of sadness, distress or hopelessness.

Further, if we talk about teenagers, multiple studies have shown that teenagers who use social media excessively do so because they are either bored, need an escape from their immediate physical environment, are feeling overwhelmed and stressed, are lonely, have few real-time friends or need to feel appreciated and validated.

Using social media in moderation isn't bad. But, it is becoming worrisome as they are becoming addicted to it. Your teenager may be addicted to social media if their behavior is similar to one or more points mentioned below:

If a person is thinking and talking about social media most of the time.

If they ritually use social media multiple times a day

If they are using social media instead of attending to other important things in their life.

If they are procrastinating on other important tasks and using social media instead.

If they get frustrated and throw anger tantrums in case of not being able to use social media

If there is a fear of missing out on "life" if they don't stay connected on social media

If social media usage has affected their studies.

If they keep checking their social media accounts during conversations.

If a person avoids social events to be on social media.

If they lie about the time they spend on social media

If they have not been able to reduce the time they spend on social media.

Studies have found that thirty minutes of social media usage helps give a boost to a person's mood. But, using social media for more than two hours a day can increase the risk of developing depressive symptoms. Therefore, one needs to strike a balance and use social media tools effectively.

