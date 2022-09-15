New Delhi: Researchers from the University of Sydney in Australia and the University of Southern Denmark discovered that walking 10,000 steps per day reduces the risk of dementia, heart disease, cancer, and mortality. A faster walking pace, such as a power walk, showed benefits that went beyond the number of steps taken.

The studies, published in leading journals JAMA Internal Medicine and JAMA Neurology, monitored 78, 500 adults with wearable trackers - making these the largest studies to objectively track step count in relation to health outcomes. 'For less active individuals, our study also demonstrates that as low as 3,800 steps a day can cut the risk of dementia by 25 per cent," said co-lead author Associate Professor Borja del Pozo Cruz from the University of Southern Denmark and senior researcher in health at the University of Cadiz. (ANI)