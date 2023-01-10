Hyderabad: Winters are at their peak in most parts of the country. In Northern India, the cold wave and fog have emerged as rising problems for the people. Even though every season has its pros and cons, most of the issues related to health in people arise during the winter, especially for people suffering from asthma, bronchitis or other breathing problems.

Reportedly, winters cause severe problems for patients suffering from asthma. Patients suffering from asthma experience swelling in the respiratory tract, but during winters the swelling increases and the respiratory tract shrinks further. Narrowing of the respiratory tract leads to heavy breathing or bloating even after minimal tasks, affecting the lungs. Also, issues like phlegm production lead to possibilities of chest tightness, cough and other problems.

Dr Anil Joshi (Bachelor of Ayurvedic Medicine and Surgery), a physician at an Ayurvedic Hospital in Haridwar, Uttarakhand, explains that asthma or other breathing problems are mainly caused by 'Kapha' and 'Vata' Doshas. In Ayurveda, severe asthma is referred to as 'Maha Swasa', allergic asthma as 'Tamaka Swasa', and moderate or mild asthma as 'Shudra Swasa'.

Generally, people feel that it is not possible to get rid of asthma completely, but in Ayurveda, it is believed that some types of asthma can be relieved by doing the right treatment at the right time. On the other hand, severe asthma or asthma caused by allergic causes can be controlled and maintained to a great extent with medicines and precautions.

Usually, in the treatment of this disease, pure and mixed medicines containing Pippali, Haritki, Shunthi, Madhu, Vasaka, Kantakari, Pushkarmool, Vasavaleh, Sitopaladi Churna and Mulethi etc. are given to the patients. Infusions like Kanakasav and Shwaskuthar juice and medicines like Chyawanprash which increase the immunity of the body are also given. Apart from this, garlic and asafoetida are also considered medicines in the treatment of asthma. Apart from medicine, some other treatment methods are also used in Ayurveda for the treatment of asthma.

Dr Joshi explains that not just asthma, but the causes of allergies or other respiratory problems occurring in this season and the factors that trigger them can be different. In Ayurveda, the treatment of the problem is decided based on its cause and type. Since Ayurveda does not rely only on medicine or treatment methods for treating a patient, lifestyle and dietary precautions are also included in the treatment, which is why some special diets and precautionary lifestyle changes are also recommended for the treatment of such diseases and problems.

He says that during the Winter season, asthma patients should include foods in their diet, which have a warm effect and which improve immunity of the body. Including ginger, basil, garlic, Amla, figs and dry spices like black pepper, clove, cardamom and nutmeg in controlled proportions in your diet are considered beneficial. Also, switching to warm or lukewarm water, turmeric-infused milk and consuming warm water with ginger juice and honey is considered healthy.

Seasonal infections are a reason for increasing issues for asthmatic patients. People suffering from asthma should increase the amount of Vitamin-C-rich foods in their diet after consulting a doctor because it increases the body's immunity to seasonal infections. Asthma patients should avoid consuming cold food, non-vegetarian, spicy, fried or rich foods, curd, cold water, cold drinks or ice cream etc. Apart from the diet, it is also necessary to keep in mind some other precautions related to lifestyle, especially hygiene and environment, to control asthma. Some of these are as follows:

Avoid damp and dusty places.

Avoid walking or leaving the house very early in the morning in cold weather and mist or fog.

People suffering from allergic asthma should avoid fresh paints, and sprays with any type of fragrance be it insecticides or perfume.

People suffering from Asthma should avoid going to places with smoke (even if it is smoke from incense sticks, 'Havan' and vehicles or factories etc.), and places with high pollution. If it is necessary, one should always go to such places wearing a mask or covering their nose with a cloth.

Smoking should be avoided and distance should be kept from smokers.

Such people should avoid excessive and complicated physical exercises and should always do light and healthy exercises, prescribed by an instructor.

Regular practice of yoga and breathing exercises is very beneficial for this problem.

He explains that in Ayurveda, for the prevention or control of asthma, apart from medicines, some other treatment methods are also adopted like 'Nasya Karma' and 'Vamana Karma' etc. He explains that these remedies and some other purification methods under 'Panchakarma' also provide great relief for asthma.

Apart from dietary and other precautions, it is very important that the treatment of asthma or any breathing problem always be done only after consulting a doctor and with the medicines prescribed by them. Many problems can show similar symptoms and effects many times, but due to their occurrence, the factors affecting them and their nature and severity can be different from person to person. In such situations, only the right treatment can provide relief from the disease. The condition can become serious and even fatal due to a lack of proper or timely treatment.