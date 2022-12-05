New Delhi: There is no scientific evidence for a mystical cure-all, elixir, but if there is anything that comes near to it, it's most likely Aloe vera. Let's discuss Aloe vera, a wonder plant that has a number of health advantages. It is utilized as a natural cure in numerous cultures all over the world for anything from skin moisturization to hair volume. Here are some straightforward DIY beauty tips from Shreedha Singh, Co-Founder of an Ayurvedic Skincare brand:

Nourish your dry skin: With lots of fluid content inside aloe vera, you can rejuvenate your dry skin. It is a natural remedy to a host of skin problems besides having nourishment properties. Aloe vera gel can be applied straight onto your skin to hydrate it. Additionally, you can add a few drops of Neroli oil and combine one tablespoon of Aloe Vera Gel with vitamin E capsules. Use this mixture to massage your face for beautiful skin. The remaining mixture can be stored in the refrigerator for three days.

Get freedom from dark spots and blemishes: Aloe vera contains astringent, anti-inflammatory, and antibacterial properties. Due to these characteristics, it is excellent in lessening the visibility of scars and blemishes. Through a simple DIY remedy, you can keep your skin free from spots and blemishes. Create a smooth paste by combining one tablespoon of aloe vera gel and two tablespoons of honey. Spread it over your face, then wait for 10 to 15 minutes. After rinsing it with warm water, you will discover a renewed and lighter skin of yours.

Flaunt shining skin using ice cube rub: The ice cube rub can help you achieve the trendy "glass skin," with a smooth texture, reduced pore size, and natural glow. Aloe vera gel can be added to an ice cube tray to create an aloe vera gel cube. For a revitalizing dose of freshness or to just soothe skin burns, use it at least twice a week.

Also read: Peanuts, herbs, might have a positive impact on gut microbiome: Research

Keep infection and acne at bay: People with acne-prone skin can get relief with the constant use of aloe vera as it helps in gentle cleansing and removing bacteria with its antiseptic properties. The usage is simple and anyone can try it with ease at home. Take one tablespoon of aloe vera gel with one teaspoon of Moringa and Neem oil. Mix all the ingredients well to make a thick paste and apply it all over your face and massage gently in a circular motion. Leave it for 30 minutes, and then rinse it off. You may follow up with a clay-based mask for best results.

Shine with glistering soft hair: Aloe vera has the ability to treat rough and dry hair as it contains proteolytic enzymes that help to rebuild the scalp's dead skin and stimulate new hair growth by promoting blood circulation over there. To make a smooth paste, combine two tablespoons of castor oil with one tablespoon of aloe vera. Apply it to your hair and scalp. Leave it on for an hour, and then rinse it off with water and mild herbal shampoo. This will add intense hydration, shine, and softness to your hair through the antioxidant-rich aloe vera gel and castor oil, which strengthens hair follicles while promoting growth.

Dodge dandruff: Aloe vera is a natural and hassle-free solution to eliminating dandruff because it is rich in anti-fungal and anti-viral qualities. So putting it on your scalp can help nourish it and reduces dandruff. You can try this homemade aloe-methi mask to treat dandruff and hair loss since it is a high source of protein and iron that promotes blood circulation. To make a smooth paste, combine one tablespoon of aloe vera gel with the methi seeds that have been soaked overnight. The combination should be applied to the scalp for 30 minutes, and then you should rinse it out. (IANS)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)