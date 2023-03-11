Hyderabad: According to new research by the University of South Australia scientists, regular consumption of colourful fruits and vegetables in men shows lesser cases of prostate cancer (PC). Colourful foods, rich with micronutrients help in preventing prostate cancer and increase the recovery speed for men undergoing radiation treatment for the disease. Two studies published in the peer-reviewed journal Cancers highlight the efficiency of a Mediterranean or Asian diet that includes these foods.

In the study, researchers compared the micronutrient plasma concentrations in prostate cancer patients with a healthy control group. This revealed low levels of lutein, lycopene, alpha-carotene and selenium in PC patients and high levels of iron, sulphur, and calcium in the same group, relative to controls.

The low lycopene and selenium in blood plasma were also linked to increased DNA damage after radiation exposure. Men with plasma concentrations lower than 0.25 micrograms (ug) per millilitre (mL) for lycopene and/or lower than 120ug/L for selenium are at an increased risk of prostate cancer and are more sensitive to the damaging effects caused by radiation.

Foods naturally rich in lycopene such as tomatoes, melons, grapes, peaches, papayas, watermelons and cranberries, and selenium-rich foods such as white meat, shellfish, fish, eggs and nuts are much more preferable than taking supplements with limited benefits, says the study co-author Dr Permal Deo. Dr Deo recommends adopting a Mediterranean diet after consulting a dietician, as people absorb nutrients in different ways depending on the food, digestive system, the genotype of the person and their microbiome.

One of the most common and fatal cancers in men is prostate cancer and the nutritional deficiencies linked to it were largely unknown before this study. Ethnicity, family history and age have also been linked to the disease in previous studies. Evidence suggests that being overweight and tall increases the risk of prostate cancer. Minor evidence also hints that diets with higher dairy products and low vitamin E also increase the risk of PC in men. Nuts, fruits, seeds, plant-based oils, and vegetables are rich in vitamin E.