Generally, as people get older, they begin to become physically inactive. In typical Indian households, most men and women over the age of 60 prefer spending their time lying down or sitting in the same place for hours. But this way, they often blindside the health conditions they may have to face further.

Therefore, in order to reduce the risk of such health problems, not only exercise but active participation in basic household chores and outdoor activities is important too. They can play with their grandchildren, take their pets for a walk or play with them, go grocery shopping, etc. Apart from this, they can also do gardening, go for morning or evening walks with their friends in the neighbourhood. This will keep them both mentally as well as physically healthy and active.

Dr. Kewal Dhyani, General Physician, based in Noida says that people who are more physically and mentally active towards exercising and other activities are less likely to suffer from comorbidities like diabetes, obesity, heart disease including hypertension, digestive issues, bone problems, anxiety, stress and depression and the risk of dementia in them is relatively low.

Exercising Under Expert Supervision

Ashley D'Souza, a fitness expert (swimming, aerobics and Zumba trainer) based in Pune, Maharashtra, says that even 30 minutes of mild to moderate exercise, 5 days a week is sufficient and extremely beneficial for the elderly, provided it is done under the right guidance. Exercises can include walking, light stretching, yoga, meditation and even sports that involve light physical activity.

However, it is important that before practicing these exercises, one must consult a doctor and get a full-body checkup done to look for the possibility of any preexisting conditions. The reason is that not all kinds of exercises can be performed in certain conditions and they can even worsen if not done in the right manner.

Ashley explains that if a person is completely healthy, then he can aim to exercise for at least 30 minutes daily. But people suffering from respiratory diseases and other conditions like arthritis should only choose light exercises, that too after consulting the doctor or a fitness expert.

Tips For Elderly To Maintain Physical Health

Avoid sitting or lying for long periods.

Avoid prolonged use of mobile phones, computers or watching TV.

Take an active role in household chores and outdoor activities.

To maintain mental health, take some time out every day for your hobbies, such as music, gardening, painting, writing and reading and play games like Sudoku and Chess to keep the mind active too.

Do not have the mindset that all one needs to do in old age is rest all day.

