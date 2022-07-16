Pregnancy is the most beautiful yet crucial time in a woman’s life. While staying healthy throughout the 9 months phase is considered of utmost importance, fitness too is important. Many doctors and experts encourage women to continue exercising during pregnancy in order to prepare them better for labour and delivery as well as to stay in shape. Exercising also improves posture and alleviates discomforts such as back pain and lethargy. So what are some other benefits of exercising during pregnancy? Let us have a look at it.

Why is exercise vital during pregnancy?

Regular exercise can ease back pain, constipation, bloating and swelling, which are often experienced during pregnancy. A good workout session also has the ability to uplift the mood, improve energy levels and enhance sleep quality. It helps tone the muscles and promotes strength and endurance, alongside preventing excessive weight gain.

Besides this, exercising also promotes cardiovascular health, improves balance and posture, and reduces stress, anxiety and depression. It also keeps blood pressure levels in control and prevents gestational diabetes mellitus.

Exercise also encourages vaginal delivery, which is also referred to as normal delivery and decreases caesarean birth/operative delivery. Post delivery, it aids in postpartum recovery and reduces urinary incontinence.

What exercises are recommended during pregnancy?

Pregnant women should engage in at least 4-5 days per week of moderate-intensity physical activity such as brisk walking or yoga. However, no exercise should be overdone, especially during pregnancy. Over-exertion may result in overheating which can hinder the development of the baby. Hence, it is suggested that the workouts are done with moderate intensity.

Low-intensity exercises such as walking are also safe and beneficial for beginners. It provides a moderate aerobic condition with minimal stress on joints. Besides this, resistance exercises with relatively lower weights/resistance bands, stretching, yoga and pelvic floor muscle training are great exercises that can be done during pregnancy.

Can all pregnant women exercise?

All women with uncomplicated pregnancies can exercise regularly. Women with severe complications are advised not to do moderate workouts as well. These include women with severe anaemia, heart disease, severe hypertension, and women diagnosed with placenta praevia or had episodes of unexplained bleeding. Moreover, under all circumstances, activities that are likely to cause an injury or pressure on the abdomen should be avoided.

Remember these tips

As stated above, do not exhaust yourself and aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity workout per week. Besides this, drink plenty of fluids to stay hydrated throughout the day. Wear loose and breathable clothes, make sure your heart rate is below 150 bpm, and remember to warm up before exercising. Do not exercise for more than 60 minutes at a time.

What exercises should be avoided throughout pregnancy?

Avoid lying on your back for more than 10 minutes

Avoid high-impact exercises or activities that may result in heavy fall

Avoid heavy weight lifting, hot pilates

Avoid exercising at higher altitude

Avoid contact sports

A balanced exercise routine can help cope with the physical changes of pregnancy and build stamina for the challenges ahead. We recommend you not simply begin exercising at home during pregnancy. Instead, sign up for classes with a certified trainer, to avoid any repercussions. (With agency inputs)