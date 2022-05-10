Detox water has recently become popular among youngsters as well as health-conscious people. Also, in summers, it serves as a refreshing drink and helps keep the body hydrated. Detox water aids weight loss, but its benefits are not just limited to it. Since fruits, vegetables, herbs and other natural ingredients are used in its preparation, it is rich in nutrients and antioxidants. Therefore, apart from removing the toxins from the body, it also enhances digestion, prevents bloating, boosts immunity and improves metabolism. Detox water also helps in controlling the pH level in the body. However, it should be consumed in moderate amounts only.

A Delhi- based nutritionist, Dr. Divya explains that consumption of detox water at least once a week is very beneficial since it helps in body detoxification and refreshes our vital organs like kidneys, lungs, skin as well as mind and allows them to work more efficiently. Dr. Divya mentions that detox water consumption is more important for people who follow an unbalanced diet, which has a lot of junk and unhealthy food, the effect of which is clearly visible in the form of obesity, fatigue and weakness.

How is excess consumption harmful?

As we all know that excess of anything is harmful, overconsumption of detox water is also not good for health, no matter how healthy it is. Dr. Divya explains that consuming detox water in large quantities can disturb the levels of sodium in the blood and lead to a condition called Hyponatremia. In this condition, the concentration of sodium in the blood abnormally falls, because the essential electrolytes like sodium and potassium are flushed out with water. This can lead to headache, fatigue, vomiting, nausea and dizziness in the affected person.

Do not replace normal water with detox water

Despite its high content of nutrients, detox water should not be replaced with normal water. Normal water is extremely important for our health as it keeps the body hydrated and is essential to carry out numerous vital functions in the body. Avoid drinking more than 1-2 liters of detox water a day. Also, be careful with the combination of vegetables and fruits being used in it and the amount of salt and avoid adding sugar to it.

