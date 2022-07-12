Are you the kind of person that feasts on chocolate when celebrating something? Or do you reserve this comforting superfood for days when you need something to light up your mood? If you are a chocolate lover diagnosed with diabetes, you can rest easy as research has shown that consuming limited amounts of dark chocolate may help improve blood sugar levels and insulin sensitivity, two important factors in the onset of diabetes.

"Recent dietary recommendations from experts in nutrition and diabetes actually suggest indulging in this delicious snack due to its potential health advantages. But before you start adding chocolate to your meals, here's what you need to know," says Dr Irfan Shaikh, Head, of Medical & Scientific Affairs at Abbott's Nutrition business.



The Link Between Dark Chocolate and Diabetes

Dark chocolate contains polyphenols -- naturally occurring compounds that have antioxidant properties, which protect the body from damage by harmful molecules. Dark chocolate contains polyphenols that may enhance insulin sensitivity, or how effectively insulin functions in the body. In turn, this might support blood sugar management. This increased insulin sensitivity has the potential to delay or perhaps prevent the onset of diabetes.

Cocoa and dark chocolate are known for being a rich source of antioxidants, including polyphenols, flavonols, and catechins. Antioxidants help in preventing cell damage, caused by the free radicals in the body. Research has also shown that it contains antioxidants more than many other foods, which gives you a reason to have them daily.

Dark chocolate is not only rich in cocoa but also flavonoids which are associated with a lower risk of heart disease. The higher amount of cocoa, on the other hand, helps in increasing your energy levels and is linked to a lower risk of insulin resistance and high blood pressure in adults.

Milk chocolate and white chocolate have higher amounts of sugar which can have adverse effects your blood sugar levels. Dark chocolate on the other hand is rich in cocoa, which can help in keeping your blood sugar levels in control. The high amounts of flavonoids present in dark chocolate help in reducing oxidative stress and cause insulin resistance.



How to pick the right dark chocolate for you and avail its benefits

* Pick the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate as not all chocolate is created equal. It's the polyphenol-rich dark chocolate that contains antioxidants, and the higher percentage of cocoa that yields health advantages.

* Read the nutrition facts to ensure you're getting the most from the chocolate.

* Choose dark chocolate that has at least as much fiber as sugar.

* Check if the dark chocolate has been processed with alkali (this process makes cocoa less bitter but eliminates the chocolate's health properties).

* Opt for a non-processed one.

* Eat it in moderation. If you eat too much of it, your blood sugar levels could fluctuate instead of being corralled.

The bottom line? If you have diabetes, it's best to avoid food that's loaded with sugar, but, with smart glucose monitoring, treating yourself occasionally to a bite or two of dark chocolate as part of a balanced diet could provide some sweet health benefits.

People who are advent chocolate lovers, but are diagnosed with diabetes, can opt for diabetes-specific nutrition such as Ensure Diabetes Care, which is scientifically formulated to ensure adequate nutrient intake and maintain energy levels thereby managing blood glucose levels and supporting weight management.