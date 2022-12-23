Hyderabad: The BF.7 variant, which is gaining popularity in China, is also causing concern among Indians. Although only four cases have been reported until now, the Indian government is being vigilant. Why are the authorities worried about this variant even though they have successfully faced variants like Delta and Omicron earlier? What are the features of this variant?

BF.7 mainly creates upper respiratory problems, which means it has more effect on the upper chest and throat. Apart from these, problems like fever and cold are also detected. As respiratory problems worsen, the chances of the person dying are high due to difficulty in breathing. Some people also experience symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, and diarrdiarrhoeais better to consult a doctor and get treated as soon as these symptoms appear. This prevents the virus from spreading.

In India, the normal number of Corona cases being reported has been below 200 for the past few days. Officials found that four cases of BF.7 were reported between July and October 2022. Three of them were registered in Gujarat and one case was found in Odisha. Sources from the Health Department say that all these four patients have recovered from the infection.

Compared to the previous variants, the intensity of BF.7 is much lesser. But, due to its higher rate of spread, medical experts are worried that most people are likely to get infected with this virus. If it enters India, it is estimated that the number of people affected by it may be higher than the variants encountered so far. Moreover, it is being said that arranging medical facilities for the victims will be difficult.

During the first wave, the problems suffered by China were considered difficult, but the country is currently facing a far worse situation due to the BF.7 variant. As a result, the government and medical officials are concerned about the consequences if this variant spreads in India. Hence people are being constantly alerted by the administration.

The BF.7 variant is spreading not just in China but also in America, England, Belgium, Germany, France, Denmark, and other countries. But it is also a relief that its spread in other countries is not as high as in China. England, which found that this variant had entered their country two months ago, was able to stop its spread with strong safety measures.

One of the reasons for the spread of the BF.7 variant in China is the low immunity of the people in the country to the previous variants of the virus. Moreover, medical experts estimate that the non-implementation of the vaccination process may have also contributed to the spread of this variant.

Due to the concern about the spread of the BF.7 variant in other countries of the world, Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with many medical officials conducted a recent review of the situation. States have been advised to strictly implement Covid regulations. People have been asked to wear masks, use sanitiser and maintain physical distance.

People have been asked to be cautious during the upcoming festival seasons. Due to the BF.7 outbreak, the Central Government has imposed a temporary ban on flights between India and China. It has been decided to randomly collect two per cent of samples from passengers coming from other countries and test them.